Jonathan H. Brinsden Appointed as ULI Americas Chairman

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan H. Brinsden, chief executive officer of Houston-based real estate investment and development firm, Midway, has been appointed as ULI Americas Chairman. Brinsden, who succeeds Jack Chandler, founder of Majesteka Investment Holdings, will serve on a voluntary basis for a two-year term starting on July 1, 2020 and will also join the ULI Global Board of Directors.

Brinsden brings extensive ULI leadership experience to his new role having previously served as a Global Board Director, Governing Trustee, ULI Foundation Governor and as chair of ULI Houston. Brinsden is active in a number of civic leadership and charitable organizations including serving as chairman of Central Houston, on the Executive Committee, and board, of Buffalo Bayou Partnership, the board of SEARCH Homeless Services and the board of Coalition for the Homeless. Brinsden is a former Adjunct Professor at the University of Houston Bauer Graduate Real Estate Program and a frequent guest lecturer at Texas A&M University and Rice University.

"We are excited to welcome Jonathan as ULI Americas chairman," said Gwyneth Jones Cote, president of ULI Americas. "He has a wealth of experience in both the industry as well as within ULI. He is very passionate about real estate working for everyone in society and is a strong advocate of ULI's mission. Jonathan's drive to work with ULI members and communities to accomplish meaningful and lasting change is inspiring and I look forward to working with him closely over the next two years."

"For more than 25 years, ULI has always been an important part of my career and it is an honor to be named as ULI Americas chairman," said Brinsden. "ULI is my primary place to connect with other industry leaders, share best practices and work to positively impact communities. ULI has always shaped how I think about real estate, the role our company can play in the industry, and the impact we can have in communities in which we work."

Brinsden starts his role at a critically important time for the real estate industry following the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and widespread demonstrations on racial inequity and said: "Although we are navigating incredibly challenging times, like all successful organizations, ULI will be agile and adapt to change. The fundamental goals of the Strategic Plan for the Americas are still relevant, more so now than ever. I see my role as supporting the ULI staff leadership team to help find opportunities in the midst of change and strengthen the Institute for the long term."

Brinsden has outlined that his priority will be diversity in ULI and the wider real estate industry. "Over the next two years, I have particular interest in focusing on how ULI can take a greater leadership role in tackling racial inequity and systematic racism in our industry and communities. ULI is committed to working with our members and communities to accomplish impactful and lasting change."

In addition to Brinsden's appointment as ULI Americas Chairman, 38 real estate industry leaders have been added to the roster of ULI's Global Governing Trustees, including 18 from Americas: Michael K. Berry, President, Hillwood, A Perot Company, Fort Worth, TX; Kenneth F. Bernstein, President, Chief Executive Officer, Acadia Realty Trust, Rye, NY; Jonathan Brinsden, Chief Executive Officer, Midway, Houston, TX; Fernando Costa, Assistant City Manager, City of Fort Worth, Fort Worth, TX; Michael J. Franco, President, Vornado Realty Trust, New York, NY; Derek Goring, Executive Vice President, Northcrest Developments, Toronto, Canada; Diane Hoskins, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Gensler, Washington, DC; Linda J. Isaacson, Managing Director, Global Head of Innovation and Technology, Ferguson Partners, New York, NY; Bethany Logan Ropa, Managing Director, UBS Investment Bank, New York, NY; Susan Meaney, Menlo Park, CA; Timothy Naughton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AvalonBay Communities, Inc., Arlington, VA; Robert O'Brien, Global Real Estate Leader, Deloitte, Chicago, IL; Kristina Raspe, Vice President, Real Estate Development & Facilities, Apple Inc., Cupertino, CA; William S. Taubman, Chief Operating Officer, Taubman, Bloomfield Hills, MI; Adam Christopher Weers, Principal, Trammell Crow Company, Washington, DC; Greg T. West, Chief Executive Officer, ZOM Living, Fort Lauderdale, FL; Michele Wheeler, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jackson-Shaw, Plano, TX; and, Cynthia Wilusz Lovell, Executive Vice President, Wells Fargo, San Francisco, CA.

About the Urban Land Institute

The Urban Land Institute is a non-profit education and research institute supported by its members. Its mission is to provide leadership in the responsible use of land in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide. Established in 1936, the institute has over 45,000 members worldwide representing all aspects of land us and development disciplines.

