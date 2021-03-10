More than ever, it's crucial that all of your landing pages work well for mobile users as well as those using computers. Nearly three-in-four of all internet users across the globe utilize a smartphone or mobile device to browse and access the internet, and of those around 28 percent make frequent purchases. While it may be commonplace to assume users will install applications from the Apple App Store or Google Play, it's important to respect that some users may not see the need to dedicate precious storage space on their phones for you, and will utilize a browser instead. This opens up exciting opportunities for you however, as it allows you to further develop your own SEO and can even help you incentivize customers to create accounts and supply you with information. At GR0 marketing agency , Zacharias takes a mobile first approach to developing SEO and backlinks, to ensure that a brand's ratings are improved across all devices for wherever a client might be. Specifically on mobile, users like to customize their experience with dark themes and other personalized elements, so by enabling them access to those features through an account you can extract valuable data from them to enable your email or mobile campaigns.

In designing your site be sure to structure it with SERP features and 'position zero' spots as much as possible. Try not to bury your site pages that hold valuable, concise information that can earn you featured snippets on Google, as these are great for a variety of reasons. As Jon Zacharias says, spots are accessible to smaller brands and names that may not be able to compete with the dollar spending on online titans, and also influence your overall SEO by improving valuable keywords. In formatting and designing pages on your site, be sure to monitor your engagement metrics to track their effectiveness. By understanding how long someone spends on a page, what content catches their eye, and what might make them leave can enable you to improve and iterate on your design and tailor it specific to your users' needs. With more traffic you get more visibility on search engines, and in turn even more sales.

But of course, no feature to building any page on a site is more important than that of your own content. In the increasingly-connected Internet-of-Things it can be hard to grab the eyes of an audience with an ever-shortening attention span, but this is where your landing pages can shine. Having things like professional photos or videos can certainly help any page, but following simple design principles can help compensate for lower production values, so long as you focus on honing attention. Calls to action and encouraging users to share your content are imperative for organic growth, so incorporating them directly into your page as well as the content are imperative. Of course, it can be hard to determine what content will be most effective for your audience, so don't be afraid to try and integrate media like video, podcasts, case studies, FAQs, ebooks, infographics, and even user-generated content directly into your site. These are all captivating forms of media that will hold the attention of a user and provide valuable data regarding retention and sales. If you're unsure, be sure to focus on answering users' questions with concise, unique information to push for those 'position zero' spots.

At GR0, Zacharias has utilized these sage pieces of wisdom to ensure results for dozens of clients, and improve their ratings on Google. By devising exciting content with prominent, clean placement you too can work to organically improve your online rankings and grab more attention, engagement, and sales from users everywhere. Be sure to act smart, plan your strategy carefully, and monitor your progress for the best results.

Media Contact: Gerald Lombardo

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://gr0.com/

Source: GR0

SOURCE GR0.com LLC

Related Links

https://gr0.com

