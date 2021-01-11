Jones Walker Renews Strong Firm Leadership and Elects New Partners

"I am honored to serve another term as managing partner of Jones Walker, and I look forward to continuing to work with Miriam, Josh, and all the members of our board of directors. I am also proud of our newly elected partners," said Bill, who has served as Jones Walker's managing partner since 2006.

The new partners, also effective January 1, 2021, include former special counsel attorney Monique Garcia and former associates Blake Fulton, John Guenard, Justin Marocco, Thomas McCall, Tiffany Raush, Bill Shaughnessy, and William Underwood.

Monique Garcia is a member of the Litigation Practice Group and the firm's corporate compliance and white collar defense team in the Miami office. She represents local and foreign individuals in pre-indictment investigations and criminal litigation, with a focus on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering statutes, as well as complex civil litigation, including allegations of criminal conduct. Monique is also a corporate compliance attorney and has conducted investigations for corporate clients in Latin America. She has dual law degrees, in both civil and common law, and she is admitted to practice in Texas and Florida. Monique is fluently trilingual in Spanish, French, and English.

Blake Fulton is a member of the Corporate Practice Group in the Jackson office. He concentrates his law practice in the areas of incentivized public and private project finance, state and local government law, and economic incentives. Blake's experience includes a variety of tax credit finance matters, and he has handled numerous deals in connection with new markets, historic tax credits, certified capital company transactions, complex credit facilities, and high-yield bond offerings, among others.

John Guenard is a member of the Litigation Practice Group in the New Orleans office. John's practice encompasses commercial litigation, government investigations, criminal prosecutions, and civil and criminal appeals. Before joining Jones Walker, he worked for a prominent litigation firm in Washington, DC; served as a law clerk to Judge Edith Brown Clement of the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans; and served in the US Army as an infantry officer, prosecuting trial attorney, and defense attorney. John is currently a judge advocate in the Louisiana Army National Guard, holding the rank of major.

Justin Marocco is a member of the Litigation Practice Group in the Baton Rouge office. Before joining Jones Walker, he served as a law clerk to the Honorable James J. Brady of the US District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. Justin earned his JD and his degree in comparative law from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University in 2013, where he graduated first in his class. Outside his law practice, Justin is an active community member and serves on the boards of directors for Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge and Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

Thomas McCall is a member of the Litigation Practice Group in the Baton Rouge office. He has represented energy clients in a variety of cases in Louisiana, Texas, and Delaware, including in suits alleging breach of contract, property damage, personal injury, and coastal erosion as a result of oil and gas operations. In addition to his energy practice, Thomas has prosecuted insurance recovery claims for clients to obtain coverage under various types of insurance policies, including commercial general liability and pollution liability policies. He has also represented individuals and local, national, and international businesses in a wide range of other complex litigation matters.

Tiffany Raush is a member of the Litigation and Construction practice groups in the Houston office. She regularly counsels clients primarily in the heavy industrial, midstream, and upstream energy industries, with an emphasis on disputes involving major infrastructure and industrial construction projects. Tiffany has also represented design professionals in litigation related to the construction of expressways, highway interchanges, and similar sophisticated roadway design projects. Tiffany is a regular contributor to leading industry and legal journals and is managing editor of the 2021 Construction Law Update published by Wolters Kluwer. She is dedicated to pro bono work and has worked with Kids in Need of Defense, representing unaccompanied minors seeking legal status in the United States as well as serving underprivileged clients in guardianship matters.

Bill Shaughnessy is a member of the Litigation and Construction practice groups in the Atlanta office. He counsels clients on a broad variety of construction projects, including large infrastructure projects, energy and industrial projects linked to clean technology and renewable resources, large assisted living facilities, and sports stadiums. Bill provides legal support to his clients throughout the life cycle of a project, including contract negotiation, risk mitigation, dispute resolution, and litigation. He is active with the Atlanta Bar Construction Section, currently serving in his second term as board member-at-large and editor of the section's newsletter.

William Underwood is a member of the Construction Practice Group in the Atlanta office. William regularly advises clients throughout the entire life cycle of a project, from inception to completion. His experience ranges from representing owners and contractors involved in high stakes disputes regarding billion-dollar projects to advising clients on issues related to contract drafting, contract negotiation, risk mitigation, and overall project management.

