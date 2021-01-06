Jones Walker Welcomes Veteran Texas Trial Lawyer to Houston Office

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Dan Cogdell and Nicholas Norris have joined the Litigation Practice Group in the Houston office as a partner and an associate, respectively.

Dan brings to the firm nearly 40 years of experience representing individuals and corporations in high-profile, bet-the-company, white collar and criminal defense cases. He has made a career of successfully defending corporations and individuals in white collar criminal defense jury trials and related disputes.

Speaking of the move to Jones Walker, Dan said, "The vast majority of my career has been spent practicing in my own boutique law firm and focusing on white collar defense and governmental investigations. With the anticipated increase in regulatory scrutiny and uptick in activity under the Biden administration, I made the deliberate decision to move to Jones Walker, where I would be able to provide the same high level of service that my clients expect and deserve. Jones Walker is a well-respected firm that not only has great lawyers, but we also have great people. Both are incredibly important to me, especially at this stage in my career. Nick and I are very excited to be here at Jones Walker."

Dan has served as counsel in more than 300 trials in 16 states, including some of the most highly publicized cases in recent decades. Acting as pro bono counsel, Dan secured an acquittal for an individual charged in the Branch Davidian standoff in Waco, Texas. He later successfully defended Judge John Peavey in the Houston City Hall bribery cases. He also obtained the only acquittal in the original trials related to the collapse of Enron Corporation. In 2020, Dan represented the head of logistics for Arkema in litigation following the 2017 chemical plant explosion in Crosby, Texas, during Hurricane Harvey. He has successfully won dismissals of charges, jury verdicts, and appeals on behalf of individuals facing allegations of securities, wire, bank, government, insurance, Medicare, tax, and mail fraud; conspiracy, obstruction of justice, bribery, and money laundering; as well as assault, kidnapping, and murder. Dan has also successfully represented numerous professional athletes, including Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams and Supercross champion James "Bubba" Stewart.

"We are very pleased to have Dan and Nick join Jones Walker. Their extensive litigation experience and deep knowledge complement our existing team here and will be a significant benefit realized by our clients," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

Nick represents clients in a broad range of white collar criminal defense and commercial disputes. He has tried nearly three dozen cases and served as second chair in a number of trials in federal and state courts. Nick has developed a record of success defending clients in complex white collar criminal and civil litigation. Prior to joining Jones Walker, Nick was an associate on one of the top criminal defense teams in Texas, and before that, he was a captain in the US Army JAG Corps, for which he served as trial defense counsel. At Joint Base Lewis-McChord — the busiest US Army trial jurisdiction — he tried 20 felony trials before judges and juries, achieving a more than 50 percent acquittal rate. He also performed the Army's first jury selection under the Military Justice Act of 2016.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 120 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational, public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact:

Mary Margaret Gorman

504.582.8207

[email protected]

Helen Bone

504.582.8183

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP

