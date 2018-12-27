Jonesboro Welcomes NIH's Landmark Precision Medicine Research Effort

JONESBORO, Ark., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, El Centro Hispano in Jonesboro and Arkansas State University are partnering with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health to host the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey, a traveling, hands-on exhibit that raises awareness about the All of Us Research Program. All of Us is an unprecedented effort to gather genetic, biological, environmental, health and lifestyle data from 1 million or more volunteer participants living in the United States. The program's ultimate goal is to accelerate research and improve health.

All of Us seeks to transform the relationship between researchers and participants, bringing them together as partners to inform the program's directions, goals and responsible return of research information. One of those partners is the National Alliance for Hispanic Health who through their Todos Juntos effort is partnering with Alliance members across the country to provide information on All of Us and demonstrate the central role Hispanic communities must play to usher in the future of health.

All of Us aims to reflect the rich diversity of the U.S. to help ensure that each community is included in studies that lead to improved health for future generations. Participants will be able to access their own health information, summary data about the entire participant community and information about studies and findings that come from All of Us.

Gina Gomez, Executive Director of El Centro Hispano in Jonesboro, states, "We are so excited to be a stop on the All of Us journey as a bridge to the Hispanic community. It's so important for Latinos to participate in medical research projects such as this so that there will be an increase in representation and understanding of this community. With this data collection, medical care and treatment can move towards equality for all groups of people."

"Arkansas State University is honored that the National Alliance for Hispanic Health has chosen our campus as an important stop for the All of Us national tour. We are in a region of the country with significant health disparities among various populations. Greater understanding of health differences with a goal of improved health outcomes is valuable for all of us. We are excited to have the exhibit on campus," said Susan Hanrahan, Ph.D., College of Nursing and Health Professions Dean.

"As a biology professor and researcher in the biomedical field, I recognize the growing need to develop effective medical treatments that will address the differences among individuals. The opportunity to host the National Alliance for Hispanic Health at Arkansas State University will be of great benefit to our students as they prepare to address important medical challenges in the future," concluded Professor Fabricio Medina-Bolivar, Ph.D., of the Department of Biological Sciences.

"To continue our work to increase the inclusion of Hispanics in clinical and biomedical research, we are bringing the All of Us Research Program to our communities. The participation of diverse communities in All of Us will help build the foundation for a new era of health care where medicine is tailored to each person," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.

Jonesboro's community can visit the All of Us Journey at several locations during the weekend:

Friday, February 1, 2019 from 10am to 3pm at Arkansas State University at Heritage Plaza Lawn

from at at Heritage Plaza Lawn Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 10am to 2pm at El Centro Hispano Health Fair (211 Vandyne St.)

from at El Centro Hispano Health Fair (211 Vandyne St.) Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 9am to 2pm at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church - 1101 East Highland Drive.

To learn more about the program, please visit JoinAllofUs.org/juntos.

