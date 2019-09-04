Jones|Carter Wins National Engineering Excellence Award for Corrosion Study in Rosenberg, Texas

Founded in 1902 in Fort Bend County, the City of Rosenberg has utilized groundwater as its source water throughout the City's history. The City and County's dependence on groundwater took its toll. Beginning in the 1970s, there was noticeable subsidence throughout the County, spurring the Texas Legislature to establish the Fort Bend Subsidence District to regulate groundwater use. Now, the City must convert 30% of their water supply to surface water by 2018 and 60% by 2025 to adhere to District requirements.

In 2017, the City of Rosenberg commissioned Jones|Carter to perform a corrosion study of their existing pipe network to help secure the community's source of future drinking water. The study was needed in advance of the City's introduction of treated surface water from the Brazosport Water Authority as an alternate water source.

"This is one of the most complex projects undertaken by the City," said Rosenberg City Manager, John Maresh. "The project sets up the City of Rosenberg for a long-term sustainable solution with this new water supply while providing safe drinking water to our citizens."

More than 70 miles of the City's 200-mile pipe network were susceptible to corrosion. A change in water sources could create a corrosive environment. Scale formed from decades of groundwater use could dissolve or be broken off by directional changes in water movement. Corrosive water could also dissolve the walls of the metal pipe or the solder used to join pipes. Since 35% of the water lines were susceptible to these issues, Jones|Carter recommended, then implemented, a treatment in addition to the new blended water source and the existing groundwater wells. The treatment creates a new surface that secures scale and deposits, effectively extending the life of the existing system as well as preventing future corrosion.

Jones|Carter partnered with Arcadis and KIT Professionals on this project. Both the City and Brazosport Water Authority were instrumental in providing the necessary support and access to complete the project with all community concerns addressed.

Contact: Megan Nolan, Jones|Carter, 713-353-7261

PR Contact: Christina Nichols 713.777.5975

SOURCE Jones|Carter

Related Links

www.jonescarter.com

