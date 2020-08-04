Joni Wolfswinkel, CEO of Houston's Real Property Management Preferred Awarded as One of HousingWire Magazine's 2020 Women of Influence

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HousingWire, the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, has named Joni Wolfswinkel, CEO of Real Property Management Preferred, to its esteemed tenth annual Women of Influence list honoring 100 extraordinary women shaping and propelling the real estate industry.

The 2020 Women of Influence winners represent 100 of the most influential women in leadership in the housing industry.

The Women of Influence are selected by HousingWire's Editorial Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, and contributions to the overall industry, community outreach, client impact, and personal success also factor into the committee's decision.

"This year's Women of Influence represent leaders who have faced some of the most unprecedented challenges the housing industry has seen in years," HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "Their strength set an example of leadership that impacted not just their teams or companies but the industry overall. She added," This was one of the most competitive years we have ever seen for the award, and we are proud to introduce you to the top 100 Women of Influence."

As an accomplished leader with over 20 years of proven success in real estate, Joni has been consistently recognized for exceeding goals with a passion for building high performing teams. She inspires her employees with her "courage under fire" leadership style and her ability to stay focused and deliver the company's core values to better serve its clients. Joni's success draws itself from her tireless commitment to excellence, and her encouragement to pursue better results with importance and urgency.

Outside the office, Joni's community service efforts are far-reaching. She is persistent in her dedication to servant leadership and mentors her team to "give back and pay it forward." Currently, Joni serves on the board of directors for the Bridge the Gaps Foundation, a non-profit organization set up to assist underprivileged, lower-income, and at-risk athletic students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental and educational gaps. Joni and her family also sponsor special needs children through the Lenn Foundation and have spent several years actively volunteering with Generous Genius. Joni currently spearheads the successful entrepreneurial podcast, "Inside The Wolf's Den, An Entrepreneurial Journey with Shawn and Joni Wolfswinkel." She is also authoring a book highlighting the importance of empowering women across all industries.

HousingWire's 2020 Women of Influence list is featured in a special August issue and online at: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-housingwires-2020-women-of-influence/

About Real Property Management Preferred

Real Property Management Preferred is the trusted leader for professional residential property management services in Houston, Texas. Visit https://www.htownrpm.com

About HousingWire

HousingWire - HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million visitors each month. Visit www.housingwire.com

