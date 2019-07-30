JOOLA Infinity Smart Table Tennis Robot Just Launched on Kickstarter

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders in the table tennis industry, JOOLA and iPong have teamed up to bring the sport into the future. Already 5 years in the making and in the final stages of development, the JOOLA Infinity Smart Table Tennis Robot is slated to come to market December of 2020 and is available for pre-orders on Kickstarter now. With its sleek black and white design, clean modern look, and advanced technological abilities, there's never been anything like it on the market.



The JOOLA Infinity Smart Robot emulates the perfect ping-pong training partner with its completely customizable settings for spin, frequency, speed, and trajectory. The Infinity Robot will be able to produce topspin, underspin, side spin and no spin while shooting with a frequency range of 30 to 100 balls per minute at varying speeds that can match even the highest caliber of players. You can also emulate any shot on the table since the Infinity Robot can seamlessly oscillate 150 degrees side-to-side and create ball trajectories of 30 degrees downwards to 50 degrees upwards.



Connected via Bluetooth, players are able to select from pre-programmed drills through the mobile app that teach table tennis fundamentals such as receiving serves, loops, pushes, and lobs. JOOLA plans to tap into their extensive network of world-ranked players and coaches, like German National Team Coach & ITTF Coach of the Year, Joerg Rosskopf, to create regularly updated content for their app.



While the majority of higher-end table tennis training robots on the market cost upwards of US $2,000, the JOOLA Infinity Table Tennis Smart Robot plans to retail for US $999.99. The app-controlled robot is not only more affordable than its competitors, but it possesses more features to outperform them as well.



With its on-going Kickstarter campaign, open globally, backers will have until August 15th, 2019 to pre-order the JOOLA Infinity Smart Robot at steep discounts (50%+ off retail), and with generous backer packages.

Check out the Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/joola/joola-infinity?ref=bpnisj



JOOLA - A leader in table tennis since 1953, JOOLA creates a wide variety of table tennis rackets, apparel, tables, and accessories for players, both professional and recreational. As the official table sponsor for the 1996 Atlanta, 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Summer Games and current sponsor of multiple international competitions, JOOLA has grown its fan base to become one of the most visible table tennis brands in the world.

iPong - Established in 2009, iPong is a brand focused on promoting the sport of table tennis by providing products that introduce recreational players to a new and higher level of competitive play. iPong quickly gained recognition in table tennis as the developer and innovator of the iPong Table Tennis Trainer, a modern take on the table tennis robot.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE JOOLA