Joolies Grows Distribution From Coast to Coast

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joolies, known for fresh organic California Medjool Dates, has expanded distribution to over 500 stores in the past few months and is also available online on Thrive Market and Amazon.com. After spending 2019 perfecting the product, the brand plans to use 2020 as an opportunity to expand to retailers and wake up the sleepy date category.

Joolies cart-stopping end cap at Erewhon Market in Beverly Hills location Joolies Display in Produce section at Whole Foods Pacific Coast Highway in El Segundo

Recently, to help with distribution growth, Joolies hired Jason Berry, previously at Clif Bar and Alter Eco, as vice president of sales. Joolies can now be found at distribution locations from the west to east coast, including Whole Foods - Southern Pacific, Erewhon Markets, Bristol Farms, Albertsons / Vons / Pavilions on the west coast; New Seasons, Haggens in the Pacific Northwest; and Shoprite and Donelan's Markets on the east coast. Joolies now also distributes through Unified Natural Foods (UNFI), regional produce partners and has solidified plans with KeHE Distributors for a May rollout with the entire product line.

"We've been fortunate establishing a strong base of distribution on our home turf of Southern California and are so excited to have the opportunity to be sought after by other retailers throughout the country and beyond. We believe the rapid success at home will be a springboard for Joolies dates to grow the date category and bring new consumers to organic produce as well," says Greg Willsey, co-founder of Joolies.

"It's been fun to watch the Joolies boxes pop on shelf. Our colorful sustainable packaging made out of recycled paperboard is something retailers buy into as they make efforts to reduce plastic in their stores. We're glad to lead this movement with them," says David, co-founder of Joolies.

Joolies is known for its nutritious qualities and vibrant cart-stopping packaging, while also being a tasty snack. Its whole and pitted Organic Medjool Dates can be found in the produce department. Joolies also sells Organic Medjool Date Syrup, a healthier alterative for an everyday sweetener.

About Joolies

Joolies brings delicious, organic medjool dates from our palms to yours as a delicious, healthy on-the-go option for snackers everywhere. Medjool dates, also known as the King of Dates, are a great source of energy, have a low glycemic index and are full of beneficial nutrients. To ensure the best possible quality, Joolies dates are hand-picked from the tree and carefully packed at peak ripeness and never dried. The Kohl Family Farm has been producing organic medjool dates for nearly two decades and has honed their craft to present Joolies to the world. A joint partnership between the Kohl Family Farm and Venice Brands, Joolies is on a mission to share the nutritious goodness of organic medjool dates grown in the sunny Coachella Valley of Southern California. Learn more at www.joolies.com and share how you're date-ing @jooliesdates.

