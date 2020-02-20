Jordan Belfort, Wolf of Wall Street, to Speak at 7th Annual CEO Summit

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce the "Wolf of Wall Street" Jordan Belfort as a keynote speaker for the firm's annual Summit. In its 7th year, the company's CEO Summit will gather CEOs and leadership from around the world to connect, learn and think BIG in an exclusive, invite-only session in Miami Beach April 22-24, 2020.

Nicknamed the "Wolf of Wall Street," Jordan Belfort made millions in the 1990s through his investment company, Stratton Oakmont. His memoir is the basis for the 2013 Martin Scorsese film 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Now an international best-selling author and motivational speaker, Belfort trains and advises companies and individuals through teaching his successful Straight Line persuasion system.



While Jordan Belfort's original business approach and lifestyle led to a sudden, tough fall from grace, he has since committed his life to channeling his talents to train CEOs, entrepreneurs and sales leaders on the art and science of persuasion and scripting. Today, after 30 years of unmatched sales excellence, Belfort is known around the world for being able to take any salesperson, regardless of experience level, and turn him or her into a top producer and world-class closer in their field.



The techniques in his training program, Straight Line Sales System, have created multitudes of top producers across industries. Jordan has acted as a consultant to more than 50 public companies, including IBM, American Airlines, Virgin Airlines, Hewlett Packard, Symantec, Wyndham Hotels, and more.



Belfort's presence as a keynote speaker at the Make Big Happen 2020 CEO Summit will allow CEO Coaching International clients to sharpen their sales skills, learn invaluable tactics to become more influential, and walk away motivated to bring their business to new heights. In Leonardo DiCaprio's words, "There's nothing quite like Jordan's public speaking…and his ability to train and empower young entrepreneurs. Jordan stands as a shining example of the transformative powers of ambition and hard work. And in that regard, he is a true motivator."



The Make Big Happen CEO Summit is a unique three-day event for prominent CEOs and their key executives featuring a mix of powerhouse keynotes, unlimited networking, thought-provoking breakout sessions and live entertainment.



For more information about how you can attend the CEO Coaching International's 2020 CEO Summit, please visit http://summit.ceocoachinginternational.com/about-ceo-summit/.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 500 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com



