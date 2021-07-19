Jordanian Political Activists Abroad Press Event

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordanian political activists in coordination with their counterparts from North America will gather to protest King Abdullah II planned visit to the White House on July 19, 2021 and it will be followed by a press conference in the press club- Washington DC.

Jordan has been largely left out of global trends toward democratization. Authoritarianism is how the monarch rules Jordan, through many unpopular changes to the constitution in 2014 and 2016. King Abdullah rules through absolute power, disabling and stripping all democratic institutions from their constitutional powers, such as the parliament.



With absolute monarchy and absolute powers, comes corruption, but in Jordan, we don't only have corruption but also kleptocracy, which affects every Jordanian citizen and their daily life, their freedom which has resulted in dramatic and unprecedented high levels of unemployment and poverty.

Jordanians strive for freedom and true democracy and to achieve this goal, the King must step back and return all powers to the people, accepting parliamentary monarchy, separation of powers, independent judiciary system, and principles of accountability and allow the citizens of Jordan to be part of the governing body working to achieve their national interests rather than the monarch and his cronies' interests.

What: Protest King Abdullah's Visit with President Biden

When: Monday, July 19

Time: 1 PM @ White House - 3 P.M. at the National Press Club

Where: White House & NPC

Contact: Adnan @ (714)814-0147

