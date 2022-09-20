Jorge Julian Leal, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jorge Julian Leal, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Healthcare Professional in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his outstanding work with Physician Partners of America Pain Relief Group. A board-certified Pain Management Specialist with more than 37 years of experience, Dr. Leal has served in the Tampa and Habana, FL area with Physician Partners of America Pain Relief Group since 2016.

Jorge Julian Leal, MD

He is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, Oak Hill Hospital, Brooksville Regional Hospital, and Spring Hill Hospital.

In his medical practice, Dr. Leal provides multi-level care to patients, helping them manage their chronic pain issues. A highly trained and knowledgeable physician, he often works with other physicians serving as a consultant. Passionate about his work and helping others, Dr. Leal takes time to communicate well with his patients and answer any questions or concerns they may have regarding their medical condition or care. He never wants his patients to feel like they are just a number.

In pursuit of his career, Dr. Leal earned his Medical Degree in 1980 from the East Central University School of Medicine in the Dominican Republic. After relocating to the United States, he completed an Anesthesiology Residency in 1984 at the State University of New York. To further his training at the same school, he completed a year-long Fellowship in Pain Medicine and then joined the faculty.

In 1989, Dr. Leal accepted the position of director of the Pain Treatment Center at the University Of Mexico School Of Medicine. In 1992, he transitioned into private practice in Hollywood, FL. The doctor then moved to Tampa in 1994 and became an assistant professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine at the University of South Florida. He served in that role until 2000 when he returned to private practice. In 2016, he joined Florida Pain Relief Group, which evolved into Physician Partners of America Pain Relief Group. Due to his extensive training, he is board certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology.

After retiring, Dr. Leal plans to return to academia because he enjoys mentoring the next generation of medical professionals. On a personal note, he enjoys spending time with his family when he's not working. He also likes to play golf and go bicycling. In addition, he is fluent in English and Spanish.

