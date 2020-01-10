Jorjin Introduces "Moonbear", a Hardware Development Kit Based on Qualcomm(R) Snapdragon(TM) XR1 Platform, Aiming to Shorten the Design Cycle of Augmented Reality Products

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jorjin Technologies, a Taiwan company which started working on smart glasses years ago when Augmented Reality (AR) was still in its infancy, is introducing "Moonbear", a Hardware Development Kit (HDK) based on the Snapdragon XR1 Platform. The Moonbear HDK is a very compelling solution for companies engaged in the design of AR Products and aiming at reducing their product development schedule.

The Moonbear HDK is an 80x80 mm system board running Android 8.1. At the heart of Moonbear, there is "MBEAR-XR-SOM", a 17x38 mm System in Package (SiP) Module. MBEAR-XR-SOM is integrating the Snapdragon XR1 Platform in addition to an eMCP combining 4GB SDRAM and 64GB eMMC. MBEAR-XR-SOM exposes different interfaces including MIPI interfaces to display and cameras, USB3.1, SD3.0 and other standard interfaces. The MBEAR-XR-SOM is packaged as a 364 BGA and will be sold by Jorjin in volume as a stand-alone component.

Tom Liang, Jorjin Technologies chairman, says: "With its sleek form factor compatible with the mechanical design challenges inherent to smart glasses, MBEAR-XR-SOM is a perfect fit for companies willing to benefit from the performances of the Snapdragon XR1 Platform without going through the burden of designing the system from scratch".

"The Snapdragon XR1 Platform was built to deliver high-quality XR experiences and we are delighted to see Jorjin optimize the platform and offer a small size SiP and HDK to enable partners to quickly prototype and build products while they focus on their key differentiating features," says Said Bakadir, director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "MBEAR-XR-SOM small size will offer partners flexibility on how to build AR products. "

Built on the heterogeneous compute architecture of Snapdragon XR1, MBEAR-XR-SOM features a multicore Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Qualcomm® AI Engine. These technologies deliver significant power savings for superior battery life and thermal efficiency for enhanced performance and support for computer vision, low power video capture and advanced machine learning capabilities.

In addition to the MBEAR-XR-SOM, the Moonbear HDK is featuring GPS over Qualcomm® SDR660G chipset, and Connectivity through Jorjin "WQ3132", a 13x13mm SIP module based on Qualcomm® WCN3990 and supporting 802.11ac WIFI & Bluetooth 5.0.

Moonbear can be used either as an AR development platform for companies willing to design their own Hardware around MBEAR-XR-SOM or, alternatively, as a production-ready AR processing unit ready for direct integration into end products. Both MBEAR-XR-SOM and the Moonbear HDK will be available from Jorjin for volume purchase starting in March 2020.

About Jorjin Technologies: Jorjin Technologies, a Taiwan company founded in 1998, has been at the forefront of the development of AR smart glasses for the past 6 years and its products are currently quickly adopted by domestic and international customers. The company has also fully embraced the concept of smart spaces and is working diligently to provide total solutions aiming at satisfying the use cases of its customers in this field.

