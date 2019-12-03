Jornaya Extends Guardian Solution to Help Companies Honor Consumer Privacy for CCPA and Beyond

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jornaya, whose Guardian solution is the industry standard for complying with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), is extending its product suite to include a new compliance solution. Jornaya Privacy Guardian will assist companies in meeting the upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) regulation as well as expected future state and federal regulations.

The CCPA, effective January 1, 2020, is the first privacy law in the United States to follow in the footsteps of the 2018 European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The CCPA expands the rights of consumers by making it mandatory for companies to be more transparent about how they collect, use, and disclose personal information.

The CCPA provides some key rights to California residents, requiring companies to:

Disclose the ways they use and sell personal data

Enable California residents to opt-out of their personal data being sold

Delete data associated with an individual when asked to do so

Uniquely positioned to help companies comply with the requirements of the CCPA, Jornaya has proven technology implemented on over 35,000 websites that witnesses consumer behaviors as an independent party. For the past 6 years, TCPA Guardian has provided compliance for hundreds of marketers who want to verify and prove that they have TCPA consent, as well as have independent proof of the consent in case of a dispute. Providing companies with a verified record of every web session for CCPA purposes is a natural extension of Jornaya's capabilities.

"We see this as an opportunity to help the entire ecosystem with a value-add service that aligns with our core mission of helping marketers discover which of their customers and prospects are on a major-life purchase journey," said Jornaya Founder & CEO Ross Shanken. "Our products enable marketers to provide the most relevant and timely interactions, protecting the consumer at the same time. While it's mandatory to be compliant with regulations, honoring consumer's privacy is the most critical part of providing an exceptional customer experience."

Jornaya's 1st Party Privacy Guardian is focused on capturing and providing a verified record of every one of your owned and operated web sessions through visual rendering and event reports. This allows companies to maintain an independently verified record of the consumer's preferences as required by the CCPA. Privacy Guardian also includes real-time verification of the physical location of every site visitor to help companies ensure they're providing the proper notifications to each visitor (eg providing CCPA notification for CA residents). As similar state and federal privacy regulations are expected to be signed into law, Privacy Guardian will incorporate added capabilities without the need for companies to take additional actions or adopt further technology.

1st Party Privacy Guardian will be available as a low-cost subscription service for new Jornaya customers and no-cost add on for existing Guardian customers beginning this month. To learn more, visit jornaya.com/products/1p-privacy-guardian or email privacyguardian@jornaya.com .

About Jornaya

Jornaya is a data-as-a-service (DaaS) company working in markets where customers invest significant time researching, analyzing, and comparing options on major-life purchases (MLPs), such as homes, cars, loans, insurance, or degrees. Jornaya's mission is to organize and provide access to these MLP behaviors to enable the smartest and safest interactions, while always honoring privacy. We have helped hundreds of companies by providing early behavioral buying signals on their customers and prospects, which allows optimized timing and messaging for retention, acquisition, and cross-sell marketing programs. We work with a network of partners who operate over 35,000 comparison shopping and lead generation sites and witness over 200 million MLP journeys every month. For more information visit jornaya.com .

