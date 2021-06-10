Jorsek Announces Latest Enhancements to easyDITA

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jorsek Inc., the leading SaaS provider of component content management systems (CCMS) to enterprises, announced several enhancements to the easyDITA platform. These features improve both the consistency of content creation as well as the delivery of a highly personalized digital customer experience.

easyDITA is a content management ecosystem to optimize the creation, control, and deployment of knowledge, product, and reference content for companies with sophisticated products and services, global audiences or complex regulatory compliance requirements.

The latest version of easyDITA expands the deployment capabilities by including a new integration with Docusaurus , an open source framework for building simple websites, originally developed by Facebook. Users who need to publish content to a simple, beautiful, out-of-the-box static site (1,500 topics or fewer), can now integrate with Docusaurus Static Site Generator and their preferred hosting vendors for fast and quick documentation site deployment.

easyDITA also includes expanded support for Schematron , an efficient and automated way to validate information architecture. easyDITA's Schematron implementation will automatically check rules relating to structure and business to help you adhere to content quality rules without needing to purchase and integrate an additional tool with your authoring system. Schematron works in the background as writers create content, and prompts them with a notification if they deviate from preset rules. easyDITA's powerful XML authoring engine can now be enabled with full Schematron support to deliver a premium customer experience while reinforcing brand equity.

"Jorsek's mission is to help clients transform their knowledge assets into world class digital experiences for their customers," said Patrick Bosek, CEO and Co-Founder of Jorsek. "This release further enhances the ability to quickly and easily create, update, and deploy simple web content that is highly relevant, aligned with audience expectations, and truly a reflection of client reputation."

In addition to these new features, the latest release includes various performance and ease-of-use enhancements for easyDITA. For more information, please visit easyDITA.com or call 1-877-492-2960.

About Jorsek: Jorsek is the leading provider of SaaS Knowledge Management solutions to many of the world's top brands. The company increases customer satisfaction, efficiency, and time-to-market by providing content organizations with a powerful platform to create, control, and deploy technical and knowledge content to any audience any time. Content can be authored, updated, recycled, translated, and published to web, PDF, chatbots, and applications in an intuitive workflow. Global content teams can collaborate on a single document simultaneously to minimize cost of content and increase quality and consistency. Clients include many of the world's top companies across industries such as high-technology, manufacturing, insurance, and medical devices. Jorsek is a global company headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Media Contact:

John Baker

716.940.0408

[email protected]

SOURCE Jorsek Inc.

Related Links

www.easydita.com

