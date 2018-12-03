Josco Jewellers Foundation Day Celebrations Started on 3rd December 2018

KOCHI, India, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Josco Jewellers, The No. 1 Jewellery Group in India celebrates Foundation Day from 3rd to 9th Dec 2018 with gifts and offers worth Rs. 3 Crore.

MD & CEO Mr. Tony Jose

The chief highlights of the celebrations include a golden opportunity to exchange old gold jewellery for new jewellery at the best rate, a gold coin free with diamond and uncut diamond jewellery purchases above Rs. 25000 and 5 gold coins free with every diamond jewellery purchase above Rs. 1 lakh. In addition, customers get a special saree free with jewellery purchases above Rs. 50000, Foundation Day special gifts with every purchase and can win home appliances gold ornaments and gold coin though lucky draws every minute.

The celebration also offers exclusive packages for wedding purchases.

"As part of the celebrations, Josco showrooms are fully equipped with a wide range of jewellery collections in any budget that include trendy bridal sets, rare designs in lightweight jewellery, variety collections in party wear jewellery, traditional collections that combine elegance and novelty, latest range of designs in diamond jewellery, etc.," says Mr. Tony Jose, MD & CEO, Josco Group.

Media Contact

Joe Abraham

webmaster@joscogroup.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

Related Links

Website

Facebook

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0kAmnMG324

SOURCE Josco Jewellers