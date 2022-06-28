Jose A. Matus is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SHERMAN, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jose A. Matus is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Physician for his distinguished career in Neurology and in acknowledgment of his work at the Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders.

Dr. Matus has 36 years of experience in Medical practice. He works at the Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders, located at 321 N Highland Ave Suite 200 in Sherman, TX, where he has been since 2003. Dr. Matus sees patients for acute neurology care and performs neuro-diagnostic procedures like EMG, NCV EEGs, and Carotid Ultrasounds. His clinical interests include researching vestibular dysfunctions and finding non-medical ways to alleviate the issue.

Dr. Matus knew he wanted to go into medicine from a young age. After he witnessed a person having a seizure when he was seven years old, he realized that he wanted to find out how to stop seizures and help the people who have them. He has now been treating patients for 18 years and always listening closely to his patients to provide the best possible care.

To pursue his education, Dr. Matus received his Medical Degree from the School of Medicine at The Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala in Guatemala in 1982. He completed Internal Medicine training at San Juan de Dios General Hospital in Guatemala City. After moving to the USA, he completed an internship at the VA Medical Center in Fresno, CA, in 1992. To further his education, he then completed a Neurology Residency in 1995 at the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, CA. Dr. Matus is Fellowship trained in Epilepsy through the Kiffin Penry Epilepsy Mini Fellowship Program in Winston-Salem, NC.

As a result of his training, Dr. Matus is board-certified in Neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). The ABPN is a non-profit organization that certifies doctors who have met the strict criteria of qualified specialists in their fields.

Dr. Matus has held leadership positions as the Medical Director of Rehabilitation Hospital at Carrus Hospitals and the Co-Medical Director of Reba Rehabilitation Center. He is affiliated with numerous hospitals, including Baylor Medical Center of McKinney Carrus, Speciality Hospitals in Sherman, Carrus Rehab, PAM Rehab, Allen Medical City, McKinney Medical City, Lewisville-Texoma Medical Center, and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.

He maintains active memberships with the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Neurology, the American Association of Neuromuscular and ElectroDiagnostic Medicine, the Dallas Medical Society, and the Texas Medical Association.

On a personal note, Dr. Matus and his wife live in Sherman, TX, with their three children. He loves to spend his spare time with his kids and often participates in their school activities. Dr. Matus enjoys traveling, skiing, and is an active member of his church.

Dr. Matus has been awarded for his work with the Best of Texoma Neurologist Award (2014), America's Top Physician Award (2011-2012), and the Patients' Choice Award (2012) by vitals.com.

For more information, visit www.texasinstituteforneurologicaldisorders.com.

