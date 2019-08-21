José Andrés' Mercado Little Spain Named Official Home Of LaLiga North America

Opened in March of 2019 by beloved Spanish chef José Andrés, Mercado Little Spain is a Spanish market and all-day dining destination that has taken New York City by storm. Andrés himself told Fast Company that "Spain is here in America," making it a natural fit to be the home of LaLiga in the US.

"We are thrilled to have Mercado Little Spain as our official home in New York, and to create a space where fans can experience the best of Spanish culture together: Food and Soccer," said LaLiga North America's CEO Boris Gartner. "José Andrés is a recognized ambassador of Spain in the U.S., he's a diehard LaLiga fan, and we are proud to partner with him to bring Spain closer to America."

"Fútbol has always been a big, big part of my life, along with many Spaniards and more and more Americans every year," said José Andrés. "Our partnership with LaLiga will give a meeting place to all of us – American, Spanish, everyone – who want to enjoy the greatest sport on Earth."

For up-to-date announcements on LaLiga events at Mercado Little Spain, follow LaLiga North America and Mercado Little Spain on social media and watch for news on their respective platforms. The 2019-2020 season kicked off last Friday, August 16th with a match between Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona. LaLiga games are broadcasted in the US via beIN Sports. For a full calendar of games, please visit the LaLiga website.

About LaLiga North America

LaLiga North America is a joint venture between LaLiga, Spain's top-flight soccer competition and professional association, and Relevent Sports Group, a multinational media, sports and entertainment group, which serves as the exclusive representation of LaLiga in the U.S. and Canada for all business and development activities. The operation supports the league's growth in the region through consumer related activities including content development, events and activations, marketing agreements, youth academies, development of youth soccer coaches, exhibition matches and plans to have an official LaLiga Santander match played in the U.S.

About Mercado Little Spain

Mercado Little Spain is José Andrés's 35,000 square foot Spanish market and all-day dining destination. Inspired by the social and cultural significance of the mercado in Spain, it features three full service restaurants, three bars, and more than a dozen food and retail kiosks highlighting the best of authentic Spanish cuisine. Follow Mercado Little Spain on Instagram @littlespain, Facebook /littlespain and Twitter @little_spain.

