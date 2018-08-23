Jose Carreon, Founder of HexCarr Industries, shares his vision when creating StoppClipp®, most versatile, safe and easy-to-install door stop

"When my twin babies were two, they figured out how to take the rubber grommets off of the spring door stops in my home, shortly after they learned how to unscrew the springs off of the baseboards," Jose Carreon, HexCarr Industries Founder, said. "Without stops on the baseboards, the door knobs began puncturing the walls. I knew then that I could make a better product than the traditional door stops, something that could be installed anywhere on the door and not be limited."

StoppClipp® is not only a great tool to keep children safe, but it is also a useful alternative when there's no baseboard to install a door stop. Depending on the way in which you position the product on your door, it can keep the door from damaging walls or from closing turning into a pinch guard.

"When placing StoppClipp® reversed on the opening side of the door, it stops the door from closing almost five inches," Carreon said. "This is an advantage in comparison to other pinch guards one to two inches because it really does keep babies from smashing their hands and keeps kids and even pets from getting locked in a room."

StoppClipp is a versatile and easy-to-install door stop because it requires no tools or fasteners. Consumers can place it at the top, bottom or opening side of the door in a matter of seconds. When placed up high on the door, it prevents damage when vacuuming, sweeping, mopping, and even prevents potential choking hazards. Additionally, as stated before when reversed and clipped on the opening side of the door, it keeps the door from closing and keeps children's fingers safe.

Tool and Die by H&H Inc. is the parent company of HexCarr Industries and has been in the manufacturing business since 1999. StoppClipp® is manufactured in South Houston, Texas.

For more information on StoppClipp®, visit www.stoppclipp.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Please direct inquiries to:



Michelle Bizet, 561-544-0719



mbizet@ipgmedia.net

SOURCE HexCarr Industries LLC