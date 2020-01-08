José Escalante's New Book Amor De Peregrinos, An Enchanting Tale Of Romance And Commitment Amid Distance And Strife

Santiago lives for a time in the United States and ends in Spain, where after several years the walk begins for Santiago de Compostela. Through his pilgrimage we will enjoy the road, its villages and stories, and its pilgrims and stories; but above all, we will learn that true love never dies. It will always be there waiting for a small entrance to settle back into our lives. This novel shows us the Venezuela of Santiago and Elena, where the Chavista dictatorship forces thousands of Venezuelans to settle in different parts of the world. Love of Pilgrims will fill us with hope and optimism during the adventure of the lives of these two pilgrims of love."

Published by Page Publishing, José Escalante's new book Amor de Peregrinos will captivate readers with moments of strength, hope, and faith between two people as they prove that love knows no bounds, even in the face of tribulation.

Consumers who wish to be awed by the book's picturesque circumstances of passion can purchase Amor de Peregrinos in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York–based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061866/Page_Publishing_Jose_Escalante.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

