José María Rocha's New Book ¿A Dónde Vas Pequeño Juan? Is A Thought-Provoking Narrative On Life Perspectives That Inspire Hope For Tomorrow And Grace In Times Of Tumult
Aug 05, 2020, 06:00 ET
FORK, Utah, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- José María Rocha said this about his book: "Simply knowing that there are beautiful trails despite multiple gravels filled me with reflection from my life. I saw the struggles that I thought were very difficult, but to my amazement, I saw and discovered that each day is a tumultuous world in which the daily things of life are not as they were in my childhood, adolescence, and youth. And with the analysis, I thought about sharing with others my ways with Little Juan because perhaps they are a guide for the times of more battles for a more modern society where centennial electronics has been enriched, destroying the hope that there is no valid reason, and that we cannot live better, sowing the dream of a tomorrow of hope. There are struggles; it is real. But it is up to us to create the silent change within us and to find the beautiful dawns of life and to enjoy that not everything is sad or gray and that there are still beautiful sunrises."
Published by Page Publishing, José María Rocha's new book ¿A dónde vas Pequeño Juan? will enrich readers with inspiring wisdom that ushers in purpose and faith in life despite the struggles.
Consumers who wish to find guidance and reach fulfillment can purchase ¿A dónde vas Pequeño Juan? in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223212/Jose_Maria_Rocha.jpg
SOURCE Page Publishing