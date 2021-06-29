Jose Muniz Joins Elevate Security as Vice President of Engineering

BERKELEY, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Security, a leader in Human Attack Surface Management, today announced Jose Muniz has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. Muniz is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has extensive experience leading teams at some of the world's biggest tech companies and building products that accelerate growth. Previously, he filled the same role at People.ai, a CRM sales technology company. His experience also includes engineering roles at Oracle, Sumo Logic and LogicHub.

"Elevate Security is breaking new ground in the cybersecurity industry with its unique Human Attack Surface Management platform , and the decision to join this innovative team was an easy one," said Muniz. "We are building an amazing product that is changing cybersecurity's approach to mitigating workforce risk in the enterprise and I look forward to helping drive that growth."

Muniz is leading an engineering team that will ensure that the Elevate Security Platform takes full advantage of the data locked in a customer's security stack. The Platform mines insights from the widest range of existing user security data from technologies such as IAM, RBAC, DLP, email/web gateways, HR/directory services and more.

"Great teams are formed by hiring incredible people and supporting them on a mission that helps both them and their company grow," said Robert Fly, CEO of Elevate Security. "Jose has a proven record of building smart products that leverage a rich data ecosystem to solve big problems. We are excited to have him join our exceptional team and bring the Elevate Security Platform to the next level."

Human Attack Surface Management provides enterprises deep visibility into workforce risk and automates tailored security controls, personalized feedback, and policies to reduce incidents. With better understanding of the actions, access, and frequency of attacks of each end user, enterprises can benchmark the human attack surface.

Elevate Security, the leader in human attack surface management, was founded in 2017 by two former Salesforce security executives to address one of cybersecurity's biggest unsolved problems – human error. The Elevate Security Platform offers an intelligent, customized and automated platform that ingests the entirety of an organization's security data to gain benchmarked visibility into human risk, enabling customers to proactively tailor security controls and create a 'safety net' around the riskiest employees. Armed with the insights and controls from the Elevate Security platform, CISO's are in a much better position to support high-growth initiatives within the enterprise while securing and defending the human attack surface. Elevate Security counts leading enterprises in industries - from financial services to technology and healthcare - as customers.

