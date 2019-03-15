Joseph A. Bosco III, MD, named first vice president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

"I am honored and privileged to be the first vice president of AAOS," said Dr. Bosco. "I look forward to supporting our new president, Dr. Kristy Weber, as the Academy launches its new five-year strategic plan to lead musculoskeletal health and enable us to better serve our members in all stages of their medical careers – and their patients."

Dr. Bosco is a professor and vice chair for the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone Health. He specializes in sports medicine, total knee replacement, shoulder and elbow surgery.

As a native New Yorker, Dr. Bosco earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Union College in Schenectady, New York and attended the Larner College of Medicine at University of Vermont in Burlington. He completed an internship in general surgery and a residency in orthopaedics at University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and completed his fellowship in adult reconstructive surgery at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Dr. Bosco has been a long-time active member of the AAOS and was elected to the Academy's Board of Directors as a member-at-large in 2013. He also was a member of the 2005 Leadership Fellows Program, and previously chaired the Annual Meeting Committee and served on the Council on Education.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

