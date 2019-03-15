Joseph A. Bosco III, MD, named first vice president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
Mar 15, 2019, 03:01 ET
LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph A. Bosco III, MD, was named first vice president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) at its 2019 Annual Meeting. His new role is the second in a four-year term of volunteer service that includes his serving as president of the Academy in 2020-21.
"I am honored and privileged to be the first vice president of AAOS," said Dr. Bosco. "I look forward to supporting our new president, Dr. Kristy Weber, as the Academy launches its new five-year strategic plan to lead musculoskeletal health and enable us to better serve our members in all stages of their medical careers – and their patients."
Dr. Bosco is a professor and vice chair for the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone Health. He specializes in sports medicine, total knee replacement, shoulder and elbow surgery.
As a native New Yorker, Dr. Bosco earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Union College in Schenectady, New York and attended the Larner College of Medicine at University of Vermont in Burlington. He completed an internship in general surgery and a residency in orthopaedics at University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and completed his fellowship in adult reconstructive surgery at the University of Arizona in Tucson.
Dr. Bosco has been a long-time active member of the AAOS and was elected to the Academy's Board of Directors as a member-at-large in 2013. He also was a member of the 2005 Leadership Fellows Program, and previously chaired the Annual Meeting Committee and served on the Council on Education.
With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.
