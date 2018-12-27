KINGSPORT, Tenn., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph A. Ley, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as a Pediatrician at HMG Pediatrics at Medical Plaza.

HMG Pediatrics at Medical Plaza has committed its practice to providing quality healthcare services to residents of the Kingsport, Tennessee area. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality services they deserve utilizing the latest innovations in medical technology, HMG Pediatrics offers a wide range of services to their clients including specializing in the areas of dermatology, asthma, endocrinology, general medicine and more.



With over thirty six years of experience in the field of medicine, Joseph A. Ley is commended for his remarkable contributions to the medical profession. An illustrious professional, Dr. Ley has attained extensive experience in the areas of behavioral pediatrics and the treatment of asthma. Dr. Ley has always enjoyed working with kids. When asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Ley advises, "You have to like kids and want to be with kids and also have patience." Attributing his success to listening while hearing the underlying messages of what he's hearing, Dr. Ley is revered for his work in the industry.



While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Ley attended the University of Texas Medical School, where he earned his Medical Doctor degree. Thereafter, Dr. Ley would go on to attend the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences where he completed his Internship and Arkansas Children's Hospital where he completed his residency.



Board Certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Ley is an esteemed member of Indian Path Medical Center and Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Ley dedicates this recognition to Bob Fiser MD - the Chairman of Pediatrics at Arkansas Children's Hospital.



For further information, please visit: www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.

