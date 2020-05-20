Joseph A. Smith Jr., MD Joins Urology Care Foundation Board of Directors

Dr. Smith is William L. Bray Professor in the Department of Urology at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. He served as Chairman of the department from 1991 to 2015. Additionally, he served as President of the American Board of Urology, President of the Society of Urologic Oncology, President of the Southeastern Section of the AUA and Chairman of the Residency Review Committee.

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Smith to the Board," said Dr. Harris M. Nagler, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "His expertise, proven track record and unwavering commitment to supporting and improving the prevention, detection and treatment of urologic disease is invaluable to our continued success. I look forward to his involvement in furthering the Foundation's global mission."

Dr. Smith has been listed on Castle Connelly's prestigious "Best Doctors" list for 25 consecutive years and was designated by Time Magazine as one of the top five surgeons in the country for the treatment of cancer. His professional focus has been on innovative treatment strategies for patients with urologic cancers, as well as the introduction and evaluation of technologic advances in urologic surgery for more than 40 years.

"The Urology Care Foundation is recognized around the world for leading the way in improving the lives of millions of children and adults impacted by urologic cancer and disease. I am very excited to support such a remarkable cause and to become more deeply involved in the Foundation's research initiatives and educational programs," said Smith.

Dr. Smith currently serves as Editor of the Journal of Urology, the most widely read and highly cited journal within the specialty. He is an active participant in numerous professional organizations and charitable causes.

