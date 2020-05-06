NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, WHP Global ("WHP" or the "Company"), owner of the American menswear brand Joseph Abboud organized a donation of 2,000 meals to the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) in New Brunswick, one of the hardest hit areas in the state of New Jersey. Working with subscription meal kit service Marley Spoon, Inc., the brand delivered Dinnerly meal kits to frontline healthcare workers at RWJUH including nurses, physicians, and EVS workers as they left their shift to return home to their families.

Joseph Abboud brand delivers 2,000 meals to frontline healthcare workers at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey. Credit: Michael Simon

"Our team at RWJUH is working around the clock to respond to this unprecedented pandemic," said John J. Gantner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. "Heartfelt expressions of gratitude that we receive from our community, like this generous donation from WHP Global let our team know their efforts are appreciated and inspire them to continue their fight against COVID-19. We are deeply grateful to WHP for their support and keeping our staff fueled with these delicious meals during this challenging time."

The company's COVID-19 relief initiative was first kicked off on the Joseph Abboud brand Instagram account as part of a "Joseph Abboud Work From Home Challenge." Fans of the brand were invited to post pictures of their best fashion looks being worn during video conference calls. The fashion angle for posts were "business up top" and "at home on the bottom." The winner selected was @stayfoxx for his post. The original plan announced was to donate 1,500 meals, but based on the response, WHP Global decided to increase the amount to 2,000 meals.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact our communities, it is important that we do our part as a brand to support the heroes on the frontlines," added Effy Zinkin, Chief Operating Officer of WHP Global, which owns the Joseph Abboud brand. "My dad, Dr. Lewis Zinkin, was a teaching attending surgeon at RWJUH for 38 years. RWJUH was also the hospital that showed an incredible amount of care and dedication to him during his last days battling cancer, and it is critical to the greater community where our customers live and work each day. WHP Global is proud to support the essential workers at the hospital."

This donation is part of the brand's larger commitment to helping those on the frontline fight against COVID-19. Last month, Tailored Brands, owner of Men's Wearhouse and the exclusive apparel and fashion accessories U.S. licensee of the Joseph Abboud brand, brought back employees and reopened the Joseph Abboud factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the largest manufacturer of men's suiting in America, to make nearly 400,000 masks to help essential workers in need.

To further expand the brand's continued efforts, Zinkin announced, "For every order of Joseph Abboud product completed on www.menswearhouse.com from today until May 31st, an additional meal will be donated to frontline healthcare providers, until we reach another 8,000 meals for a total of 10,000."

For more information on Joseph Abboud and the COVID-19 initiative, please visit www.josephabboud.com or follow @JosephAbboud on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About the Joseph Abboud Brand

An iconic American menswear brand founded in 1987, Joseph Abboud offers a modern take on heritage ready-to-wear and customized menswear. Delivering on its mission of helping every man look and feel their best, Joseph Abboud combines decades of trusted productions with today's best tailoring to offer timeless designs to fit every man. With two primary marks, Joseph Abboud and JOE Joseph Abboud, the brand currently generates over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Tailored Brands in the U.S. and Onward Kashiyama in Japan. Joseph Abboud products are sold in the U.S. and Canada at Men's Warehouse, Jos. A Bank, K&G Stores and Moores banners and globally throughout Asia and Mexico. For more information, visit www.josephabboud.com.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is focused on the future of brand management. The New York-based firm specializes in acquiring global consumer brands and strategically investing in high-growth distribution channels and global digital commerce platforms, in addition to introducing new product categories that are relevant to today's consumer. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com .

About Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) is a 965-bed academic medical center with campuses in New Brunswick and Somerville, NJ. Its Centers of Excellence include cardiovascular care from minimally invasive heart surgery to transplantation, cancer care, stroke care, neuroscience, joint replacement, and women's and children's care including The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (www.bmsch.org). As the flagship Cancer Hospital of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and the principal teaching hospital of Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, RWJUH is an innovative leader in advancing state-of-the-art care. A Level 1 Trauma Center and the only Pediatric Trauma Center in the state, RWJUH's New Brunswick campus serves as a national resource in its groundbreaking approaches to emergency preparedness.

RWJUH has been ranked among the best hospitals in America by U.S. News & World Report seven times and has been selected by the publication as a high performing hospital in numerous specialties. The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital has been ranked among the best hospitals in America by U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years. For more information, please go to www.rwjuh.edu/rwjuh/about.aspx .

