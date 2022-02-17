Joseph Amalfitano is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Amalfitano is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Periodontist for his work in the Dental field and in private practice.

Dr. Amalfitano is a Periodontics and Dental Implant Placement and Reconstruction Specialist located at 5000 Skyview Ct. in Traverse City, MI, and 8865 Professional Dr. in Cadillac, MI. He is renowned for being the most experienced provider of "Teeth in an Hour," "All on 4", and "Teeth in a Day," in Northern Michigan.

At the Michigan Implant Center, Dr. Amalfitano treats patients for many types of oral healthcare. He is the first specialist in the area to provide LANAP (Laser-Assisted New Attachment Procedure) and Zygomatic Implants. Dr. Amalfitano is also known for his laser periodontal treatments, gingival grafting, dental implants, and full-mouth restoration treatments. He performs cosmetic treatments, but many of his patients require cutting-edge treatment for severe dental issues, like scaling, root planing, and osseous surgery.

He began his college education at the University of Michigan, where he earned his Bachelor's degree and his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. To remain aware of new developments in the field, Dr. Amalfitano continues to take courses to educate himself on new treatments and technologies. Dr. Amalfitano is board-certified in Periodontics by the American Board of Periodontology (ABP).

Dr. Amalfitano has been awarded the Top Dentist Award (2015-2021). He is associated with the Michigan Dental Society, the AAP, and the ABP. On a personal note, Dr. Amalfitano supports the Cancer Society, and has been learning about this history of Indigenous peoples in his spare time.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his parents, Andrea and Tina, and brother Andy - "thank you for your love and support"- and to his mentor, Dr. Walter Loesche.

For more information, visit https://www.michiganimplantcenter.com/.

SOURCE Continental Who's Who