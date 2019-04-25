Joseph Boitano Appointed Brand President Of The Powell Companies Real, LLC

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global manufacturer, joint venture, and investment company The Powell Companies Real, LLC , which specializes in quality and fashionable apparel and accessories for real-sized women, announces the appointment of Joseph Boitano as Brand President. This is a newly created position for the company.

Boitano will be responsible for the growth and development of the DUBGEE by Whoopi collection through wholesale and digital partnerships, licensing and more. Additionally, he will identify opportunities for future acquisitions for The Powell Companies Real, LLC.

"We are delighted to welcome Joe to The Powell Companies Real as Brand President. His extensive knowledge of the industry, coupled with incredible merchandising and business building skill sets, will position our company perfectly for continued future growth," said Steven B. Powell, Chairman of The Powell Companies Real.

Boitano has had a storied career in the fashion and retail industries. He was most recently Co-CEO of Lands' End and formerly the Executive Vice President, Chief Merchant & Head of Design there. Prior to Lands' End, Boitano held similar leadership positions at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and I. Magnin.

"I'm excited to join The Powell Companies Real and I am looking forward to leading the company to future growth by identifying white spaces and building new brands," said Boitano. "The DUBGEE by Whoopi brand presents a unique opportunity to develop differentiated product for real-sized women and men."

The Powell Companies Real, LLC is a diversified designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of apparel and accessories in both the North American and international markets. Principals of TPCR have been involved for decades in the launch of private label and celebrity brands. Current brands include DUBGEE by Whoopi, Oopi by Whoopi (children), Alessandra Belle, Legionwear, Whitney Morgan, and numerous private label brands. TPCR partners with the finest factories in the world including several in China, Vietnam and India, enabling TPCR to source the finest products globally.

SOURCE The Powell Companies Real, LLC

Related Links

https://www.tpcllc.us

