Joseph Hickey Joins BlockFi as Global Head of Trading

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi, a financial services company dedicated to building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products, today announced that Joseph Hickey has been named Global Head of Trading. In this role, Mr. Hickey will be responsible for expanding BlockFi's institutional trading relationships and risk management processes to meet growing crypto liquidity and funding needs. Mr. Hickey has extensive expertise in funding markets, trading macro products, ETFs, options, and OTC derivatives.

Mr. Hickey joins BlockFi from CME Group, where he managed an institutional distribution team responsible for building relationships with senior decision makers to influence trading behavior across buy-side, sell-side, and intermediaries. Prior to CME Group, Mr. Hickey held multiple leadership roles at Bank of America, one of which included being a founding member of the Delta One Trading business. Mr. Hickey found success in building a client centric business by overlaying systematic market making, cross-asset index trading with single stock derivatives. Prior to Bank of America, Mr. Hickey began his professional career at Goldman Sachs as a Global Strategist where he published research focused on global sector and asset allocation.

"As we continue to expand trading relationships with institutional investors, we're thrilled to have Joe join BlockFi as he will play an integral role in liaising with clients and external partners," said David Olsson, Head of Institutional Distribution at BlockFi. "Joe's trading experience is critical to the evolving digital asset market, where institutional crypto investors strategies continue to grow in complexity."

"Digital assets are the future of finance, and a growing number of institutional investors believe that digital assets should be a part of their investment portfolio," said Mr. Hickey. "Companies like BlockFi are crucial to meeting these rapidly growing demands and I'm excited to be at the forefront of this paradigm shift at BlockFi."

