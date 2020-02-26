Joseph M. Garbely, DO, DFASAM, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ROYERSFORD, Pa., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph M. Garbely, DO, DFASAM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Addiction Medicine as a Psychiatrist, Chief Medical Officer, and Executive VP Medical Services at Caron Treatment Centers in Wernersville, Pennsylvania.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

For more than 60 years, Caron, an internationally recognized not-for-profit, has been a leader in the sector with its addiction and behavioral healthcare treatment, research, prevention and addiction medicine education. Caron provides a continuum of care for teens, young adults, women, men and older adults. Caron's signature programming provides treatment for executives, healthcare professionals, older adults and first responders. Caron offers services in Palm Beach County, Florida, New England, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and New York City. An expert at patient care and addiction medicine, Dr. Garbely has served at the center for eight years. He oversees the following programs and departments: Healthcare Professionals Program, Chronic Pain Program, Neurocognitive Services Department, Psychology, Research, detoxification and, medical management.

Leading an impressive career for twenty-nine years, Dr. Garbely's areas of expertise include research, mental health, clinical practice, medication-assisted treatment, treatment innovation, co-occurring issues, detoxification, and heroin and prescription drug addiction. During his tenure at Caron, he spearheaded a high-level initiative to educate and train physicians in addiction medicine through the establishment of the Resident and Medical Student Training Program at Caron Pennsylvania. He also established an Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) accredited with commendation Addiction Medicine Fellowship Program at Caron Pennsylvania and Reading Hospital. As the Addiction Medicine Fellowship Director, Dr. Garbely is a member of the American College of Academic Addiction Medicine.

In addition to his work at Caron, he is a Clinical Associate Professor at Penn State College of Medicine, Adjunct Associate Professor at Stony Brook Renaissance School of Medicine, and medical staff at Reading Hospital.

In preparation for his career, Dr. Garbely earned an undergraduate degree in biology from St. Joseph's University. He went on to attend Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine where he received an osteopathic medical degree, transitioning to Abington Memorial Hospital for internal medicine residency and Temple University School of Medicine for psychiatric residency. He became certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in 1994, by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in 2004 and recertified in 2014, by the American Board of Preventive Medicine in Addiction Medicine in 2019 and by the now defunct American Board of Addiction Medicine in 2008.

To remain abreast of the latest developments, Dr. Garbely is also a distinguished fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM). Dr. Garbely serves as the Chairman of the Physician in Training Committee for ASAM and is an ex-officio member of the ASAM Board. A noted humanitarian, he actively volunteers at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church.

In recognition of honors and awards, Dr. Garbely has received teaching awards locally and nationally, such as the American Psychiatric Association's Helen Ruske, MD, Award for Excellence in Medical Student Teaching.

Dr. Garbely dedicates this recognition to his mentors Dr. David Gary Smith, MD, and Dr. David Baron, DO.

For more information, please visit https://www.caron.org

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

