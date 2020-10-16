Joseph Marrone Named to the The Philadelphia Business Journal's Best of the Bar 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph M. Marrone, Esquire, Managing Partner of Philadelphia's Marrone Law Firm , has been selected as one of the Philadelphia Business Journal's "Best of the Bar 2020" honorees for Plaintiff Personal Injury Litigation. This is the second time in his career that he has been honored with this prestigious award.

Now in its fourth year, this annual event honors Philadelphia-area attorneys whose work has strengthened the city's reputation as one of the nation's leading legal centers. The event will be held virtually and will honor 40 local lawyers who within the last 12 months, have "distinguished themselves in their practice specialties." The event will also feature the induction of Marjorie O. Rendell, Senior Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, into the Best of the Bar Hall of Fame.

"I am honored and excited to be part of such a select group of highly talented attorneys," said Marrone. "Especially those associated with the Philadelphia Bar which has always held itself out in the legal community as one of the most elite advocates in the country."

This year's awardees will be profiled in a special publication of the Philadelphia Business Journal on Oct. 30 and will be honored at a virtual event on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to noon.

About Joseph M. Marrone, Esquire

Joseph M. Marrone, Esquire, a native of Philadelphia, received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He went on to pursue his Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School. Joseph graduated from law school in 1991, and then earned bar admissions in New Jersey (1991), Pennsylvania (1992), and New York (2004). He is also licensed to practice in the U.S. District Courts of the aforementioned states, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court. After graduating law school, Joseph worked as a political advisor to former Governor of Pennsylvania Edward Rendell for his mayoral campaign in Philadelphia. Shortly thereafter, he was appointed Assistant City Solicitor in the Rendell administration and spent countless hours representing the City of Philadelphia.

Joseph founded the Marrone Law Firm, LLC in 1993. Since founding the law firm, Joseph has successfully served as the firm's Managing Partner. He has worked tirelessly to build his firm from the ground up, developing a reputation for dedication and a willingness to fight for the needs of those he represents in all matters of civil litigation. The heart of the Marrone Law Firm, LLC is based in Center City Philadelphia, which has allowed Joseph to cultivate a strong foundation in the Philadelphia metro area.

