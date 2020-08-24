Josh Allen and OnCore Golf Are Giving Back

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCore Golf, the Buffalo, New York-based golf ball company that recently announced having quarterback Josh Allen join as a shareholder in the fast-growing company, is inviting golfers and fans everywhere to help their golf game AND the local Oishei Children's Hospital by purchasing a limited-edition "Josh Allen Mafia" golf ball.

Josh has quickly become an adopted son of Buffalo, N.Y., and his love for golf, along with Buffalo, brought him into the OnCore family earlier this year. He is an ardent supporter of the tremendous work being done at Oishei Children's Hospital and, together with OnCore, will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the balls to support its mission.

"It is great to be able to use our partnership to be able to give back to a charity close to Josh's heart," commented Bret Blakely, OnCore's co-founder. "Josh is not only one heck of a football player, but he is a very warm and giving person who has been committed to this community since day one. His work with Oishei has been inspiring and is something we wanted to support to create an even bigger impact."

"In addition to the great products and technologies that OnCore has brought to the game of golf, I was impressed with their commitment to giving back - to charitable organizations, to junior golf programs, and other worthy causes and initiatives. The company's personality really resonated with me, made me want to be a part of the team and help them continue to grow while also working to make as large of an impact on this city as possible," said Josh.

"It is very rewarding to have such high-profile names such as Gary Player, Charles Schwab, Ezekiel Elliott, and Josh Allen believe in what we are building. By being good partners and supporting their objectives through our golf ball sales, we think we're creating a win-win relationship for everyone. We are confident that this is just the beginning of a very exciting journey for OnCore Golf and is something we are extremely proud of," offered OnCore Chairman Keith Blakely.

OnCore Golf is dedicated to delivering breakthrough technology and innovation while inspiring all golfers to achieve peak performance and enjoyment. The company has, since inception, created golf balls designed to deliver exceptional results and value including the soft low-compression AVANT 55, the award-winning ELIXR and, most recently, the VERO X1 tour ball. For more information about OnCore Golf and its other product and technology innovations, visit www.oncoregolf.com.

