Josh Brolin, Chris Evans, & Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" Headline ACE Comic Con Midwest At Chicago's Navy Pier

ACE Comic Cons are produced by ACE Universe, the leading media company representing the Voice of The Superhero Generation. ACE was founded by brothers Gareb and Stephen Shamus, who have over 25 years of experience and have produced over 175 Comic Con. ACE is redefining the entire industry and business by building the first global community of Superhero fans. ACE Comic Con Midwest at Chicago's Navy Pier is the next installment of the already world-famous ACE Comic Con brand. Prior events featured such global icons as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Stan Lee (Marvel), and many more.

"Our fans in the Midwest have been bombarding our social media for us to bring our 'A' game, and we have responded in the biggest way possible," says Stephen Shamus, ACE Universe President. "Having Chris, Josh, and Tom, some of the biggest stars in the Marvel Universe, is a one-of-a-kind and truly remarkable opportunity for the fans. This trio kicked off and set the stage and tone for Marvel's multi-billion-dollar global franchise film, Avengers: Infinity War." The event will also feature world-renowned comic writers & artists, hand-picked vendors & exhibitors, and 30 hours of live panel programming across multiple stages throughout the weekend, all enjoyable with a General Admission ticket. Guests can also enjoy free activations from Microsoft, Mad Monster, T-Mobile, Sleeping Giant, and more.

"Chicago is where it all started for my family and me, and was my Comic Con home for over 20 years," says Gareb Shamus, ACE Universe CEO. "When we had a chance to go to the Navy Pier, it was our dream come true. The fans of Chicago and the community we built deserve the greatest lineup of superheroes ever, and that's what we will deliver. Our panel programming is setting national attendance records, and we feel that will continue as we roll out our plans for ACE Comic Con Midwest."

ACE Universe has partnered with major players across key categories including technology, media, entertainment, gaming, publishing, manufacturing, licensing, and retailing to create the most immersive, robust experience for its audience. Stay tuned as ACE Universe will announce additional guests, future dates, cities, and ticket information at www.acecomiccon.com and on the ACE Comic Con social channels at Facebook.com/acecomiccon or @acecomiccon on Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT ACE UNIVERSE



ACE Universe (www.aceuniverse.com) is a New York-based multi-media and experiential events company founded by Stephen and Gareb Shamus, who are the world's most innovative producers of Comic Con events. Stephen has personally produced over 175 Comic Con events, booked thousands of celebrity guests, and played host to millions of happy fans. Gareb is a leading pop-culture expert, founder of the largest Comic Con tour in the world, an original producer of national Comic Cons, and publisher of multiple award-winning magazines published in 75 countries worldwide. ACE Universe produces premium events in world-class venues that feature the best of Film, TV, Gaming, Virtual Reality, Collectibles, Comics, Original Art, Toys, Action Figures, Graphic Novels, Illustrators, Writers, Creators, and Entertainment Programming. Fans can view content from previous events on www.youtube.com/ACEUniverseComicCon and engage with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @acecomiccon.

SOURCE ACE Universe

Related Links

http://aceuniverse.com

