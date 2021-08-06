Josh collaborates with D-ID to bring facial animation tech to India's short-video app users

Watch famed Indian rapper Badshah in a step-by-step demo of this ultimate new feature on the Josh app.

D-ID uses AI and Deep Learning to develop reenactment-based products, ranging from animating still photos, to developing high-quality video production. In February, D-ID announced a partnership with pioneering genealogy company MyHeritage to launch a new feature for their app called Deep Nostalgia, enabling users to bring photos of their ancestors to life. The app went viral immediately and quickly became the top rated app on the Apple App Store, with users creating over 85M animations since its launch.

"We're delighted to be working with Josh, one of the fastest growing short-video apps in the world, developing this new feature for their customers and showcasing the many possibilities that AI and synthetic media will bring to the future of content development, entertainment and social media," said Gil Perry, CEO and Co-founder of D-ID. "Working with a leading Indian company is an exciting move for D-ID as we continue to expand our technology across the globe."

"D-ID's technology is a natural fit for Josh, as we strive to deliver a product and a platform that increasingly captures India's mindshare and timeshare. The quality, resolution, speed and accuracy of their facial animation is exactly what we were looking for when developing our new photo to video feature. We know our many millions of users will love using this new feature, enhancing their experience even further. We're excited to see the response and to continue working with D-ID as we develop this new feature even further," said Umang Bedi, Co-founder, Josh.

The new photo to video feature is now available in the Josh app, enabling users to animate their photos with three categories of movement – funny, nostalgic and dancing – which all come with background music soundtracks. Once animated, the video can be shared with the user's followers across the platform.

About D-ID

D-ID is a leading computer vision company specializing in patented video reenactment technology using AI and deep learning. Established in 2017 as the first facial image de-identification solution to protect images and videos from facial recognition software, D-ID's products range from animating still photos, to facilitating high-quality video productions. With international customers in the swiftly growing synthetic media market, D-ID's core competencies in the human face and deep learning are the critical ingredients leading the next disruption of the media and entertainment industries: the creation of media using AI. To find out more, visit https://www.d-id.com.

About Josh

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in July 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Currently, Josh is the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 110 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 54 million DAUs (Daily Active Users). To learn more, visit https://www.verse.in.

