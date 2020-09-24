Josh Crayton Named New Director of Business Development at WindCom Services

WindCom's CEO, Tim Hertel, says, "We are excited to have Josh join our already strong management team, his industry knowledge, experience, and leadership are a great addition and will be of great benefit to our company and its customers."

His professional background includes fifteen years of experience working in the wind blade service business with both Rope Partner and UpWind Solutions.

"I'm thrilled to join the WindCom team in delivering the highest quality, most cost effective results to the industry," says Josh Crayton.

Josh can be reached at (775) 722-3918 or [email protected].

About Wind Composites Services Company

Wind Composites Services Company (WindCom) is an industry-leading provider of repairs and maintenance for wind turbine blades - including new sites, retrofits and inspections. With over fourteen years of experience and more than eighteen thousand repairs completed, the company's mobile service teams are trained and equipped to handle our customer's most difficult blade challenges including: lightning strikes, shipping and installation damage, structural cracking, leading edge erosion and coating failure, blade balancing, and cosmetic/general warranty needs. WindCom is based on Houston, TX and employs 110+ certified composite wind repair technicians who conduct repairs on-site. More information is available online at windcomservices.com.

Media Contact

Josh Crayton

WindCom

[email protected]

Voice (775) 722-3918

SOURCE WindCom

Related Links

http://www.windcomservices.com

