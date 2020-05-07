Josh Elsass Announced As International Bancard's Chief Sales Officer

DETROIT, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Bancard, an industry-leading payment acceptance provider, is pleased to announce Josh Elsass has joined the executive team as the company's Chief Sales Officer (CSO).

"Josh possesses exceptional talent, drive and leadership experience. He'll be a fantastic addition to the International Bancard executive team," said David Iafrate, CEO and Founder. "International Bancard continues to redefine the industry with our proprietary, integrated payment technologies and multiple sales and distribution channels. We're confident Josh will expand our strategic partnerships, continue growing our diverse portfolio, and significantly broaden our reach in emerging markets."

With more than 25 years of sales leadership experience, Mr. Elsass has an exemplary track record of forging innovative and lucrative strategic partnerships. In his role, Elsass will be responsible for portfolio diversification and revenue growth across International Bancard's multiple sales channels.

"The opportunity to be a leader in a Detroit-based FINTECH company is extremely exciting," Elsass shared. "International Bancard is a well-positioned, innovative electronic payments provider and I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of International Bancard."

About International Bancard:

International Bancard, a Detroit-based FINTECH company, provides payment acceptance solutions for businesses, financial institutions, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), associations and Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) across North America. Offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions, IB prides itself on the promise to exceed the expectations of our clients, our partners, and our employees. To learn more visit www.InternationalBancard.com.

Contact: Amy Schaden, [email protected]

SOURCE International Bancard Corporation

