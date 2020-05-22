Josh Turner, Jesse Palmer Support Wounded Warriors Through Virtual Gala

"The Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner is a truly special event for Wounded Warrior Project," Linnington said. "We're excited to have Josh and Jesse join us to make this year's virtual event a memorable one for our supporters."

Palmer, who was set to host the in-person event on May 7 at Gotham Hall in New York City, is the host of the Emmy award-winning DailyMailTV show, football analyst for ESPN, and host of Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship.

"I'm honored to be a part of Wounded Warrior Project's Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner," Jesse said. "Injured veterans and their families need our support, especially during these difficult times, and I feel privileged to help express that need to viewers."

Turner, a multi-platinum recording artist with MCA/Universal Nashville, sings the national anthem at the virtual event, which recognizes supporters who honor and empower wounded veterans.

"I'm humbled to be included in this meaningful event for people who share a passion for giving back to our country's heroes," Josh said.

Visit the Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner website to register, watch the event video, and get involved as we honor veterans during Military Appreciation Month.

Support from events like this is critical to WWP providing life-changing programs and services. Warriors and their families never pay a penny for any WWP program or service because they already paid their dues on the battlefield.

Discover more ways you can support warriors.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

www.woundedwarriorproject.org

