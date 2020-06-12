Joshua Spence Appointed Vice President of PEG, LLC.

"As Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of PEG, LLC., I am extremely pleased to share the appointment of Joshua Spence to the position of Vice President. Joshua's commitment to continuous improvement of how we serve our clients and enhance the value proposition of our service offerings is key to our success and to our desire to remain ahead of the needs of our industries." Matthew Cooper

Joshua has been with PEG, LLC for twelve of the firms' twenty-three years in operation. He has experienced and mastered every technical role within the company's various departments and has been paramount in the steady growth, as well as industry-leading recognition, of the firm. Under his guidance, technological advances in implementation and oversight have enabled PEG to sit firmly positioned among the upper echelon of service providers in the third-party certification community. Joshua has begun his new role and will continue to be based out of the company's Fairfax, Virginia headquarters.

About PEG, LLC.

Established in 1998, PEG is a multi-disciplinary engineering and environmental consulting firm that is experienced in working with Local and Federal Government Agencies, Non-Profit and For-Profit Industries, Private Corporations and Consumers. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, PEG has a proven track record of success through an understanding and long-standing commitment to mechanical engineering, environmental quality; the natural environment, the built environment, building standards, codes and best practices as well as building performance standards and an understanding of human interaction with their surroundings.

The PEG Headquarters staff consists of professional engineering, energy efficiency, industrial hygiene, and management professionals that manage hundreds of technical field representatives in more than 20 States. PEG has staff accredited by NGBS, USGBC, NEBB, ICC, RESNET, NAHB, AIHA, AEE and BPI. PEG has licensed professional engineers for all U.S. states.

CONTACT:

Matthew Cooper

3975 Fair Ridge Drive

Suite T15S

Fairfax VA 22033

703-934-2777

SOURCE PEG, LLC

Related Links

http://www.pegenv.com

