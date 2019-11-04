Joshua T. Chilson Of Johnson Pope To Chair Florida Bar Florida Supreme Court And Second DCA JNC Screening Committees

Josh is a well-respected leader in the Florida legal community currently serving on The Florida Bar Board of Governors representing the approximately 4,000 lawyers and judges of the Sixth Judicial Circuit since 2006. Prior to that time, he served as President of the Clearwater Bar Association.

Josh practices almost exclusively in the areas of personal injury and Social Security disability, having represented clients in most all types of personal injury matters including auto accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, premises liability incidents, negligent security, dog bites, defective products and most other types of negligence actions involving serious injuries.

Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP is a regional, full-service law firm with offices in Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg. http://www.jpfirm.com

