Joshua T. Mendelson, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

With over 10 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Mendelson is director of the stroke service at Monmouth Medical Center and regional director of neurology at RWJBarnabas Health. With special interests in the treatment of epilepsy during pregnancy and children with febrile seizures, Dr. Mendelson also serves as medical director of the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit and he currently holds a position at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine as a Clinical Assistant Professor in Neurology. A pillar in the neurological medical community, Dr. Mendelson authored book chapters on the subjects he is involved most closely with.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Mendelson graduated from Emory University and completed medical school at St. George's University. Following this, Dr. Mendelson completed his Neurology residency was at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and a fellowship in clinical neurophysiology at Emory University with a special concentration on the medical and surgical management of epilepsy. Dr. Mendelson is board certified in neurology and clinical neurophysiology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

To further his professional development, Dr. Mendelson is a member of the American Academy of Neurology and Neurology on the Hill.

Outside of work, Dr. Mendelson enjoys swimming, golf, and the Mets.

Dr. Mendelson dedicates this recognition to his wife and children.

