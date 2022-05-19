Joslyn Osborn and Stephen P. Smith Named Co-Managing Partners of Vaco's Los Angeles office

Osborn named managing partner of direct hire services and Smith named managing partner of consulting services to support growth in the rapidly expanding global talent solutions firm

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the increasing demand for talent in critical roles across all industries, Vaco, a global talent solutions firm, is expanding and has named Joslyn Osborn and Stephen P. Smith as co-managing partners of the Los Angeles office. Osborn will lead direct hire services and Smith will lead consulting services, joining Frances Moreno, co-founder and senior managing partner, who leads the company's strategic initiatives and will continue to deliver client service.

"Promoting Joslyn and Steve is a key part of our growth strategy at Vaco as they are both proven tenured leaders with deep expertise," said Moreno. "Their aptitude will advance our mission to help clients grow their teams and propel candidates ahead in their careers. Steve is exemplary and sets a standard of excellence, while Joslyn is a master at coalescing and integrating knowledge from different team members across Vaco to create the best solutions for clients. Together, they are a powerhouse."

With nearly 20 years in direct hire, Osborn previously held positions at national staffing firms where she specialized in placing accounting, finance and technology professionals. Osborn will now oversee direct hire recruiting for a wide range of roles in finance and accounting, technology, operations, human resources and administration. In addition to serving as co-managing partner in Los Angeles, she will continue her role as national director of finance and accounting for direct hire.

"In this dynamic hiring market, it's critical that companies have a thoughtful talent strategy for filling immediate needs and also plan for future growth and market advantage," said Osborn. "I often recommend that clients take an integrated approach with hiring so that when clients are requiring a strategic position, they can bring in a consultant on an interim basis to maintain the workload and enhance their expertise. I am excited to combine synergies with Steve to amplify this strategy."

After a decade in technical accounting and financial reporting, Smith joined Vaco in Los Angeles soon after its inception in 2006 and was previously partner for the accounting and finance consulting practice. Prior to joining Vaco, Smith served as a global financial reporting CPA for CB Richard Ellis Investors, manager of accounting at NBC/Universal, and senior auditor at Deloitte & Touche, LLP. As co-managing partner, Smith will now lead and expand the team to meet client needs for high-level accounting and finance consultants to help them achieve strategic goals.

"In light of the huge and diverse hiring needs in the competitive LA market, Vaco's creative and personal approach has helped contribute to our tremendous and consistent growth," said Smith. "We're continuing to build on that momentum as Joslyn and I focus on further specializing in our areas of expertise to expand and deepen our teams and our service offerings. Frances leads with a planned and thoughtful vision, and Jos and I are excited to lead the charge to enable her to laser focus on Vaco's position in the market."

Photos available upon request.

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to our clients by providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in accounting and finance, technology and operations. In addition to Vaco, our family of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, a methodology-driven global consulting platform; Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS healthcare IT solutions provider; and Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 15,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 15 years and was named to Forbes' 2018-2021 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms. Vaco's Los Angeles office has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles four times and has received Gold Stevie Awards for Best Employer and Company of the Year. For more information, visit. www.vaco.com.

CONTACT:

Deborah Jones

Strategies

[email protected]

(714) 656-0139

SOURCE Vaco