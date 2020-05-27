Jot Art Increases Online Gaming Contest Weekly Award to $500,000

BURBANK, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Kasr, founder and CEO of KaJ Labs, announced that the weekly award in the Jot Art contest has been increased. Online gamers will now have the opportunity to win cash and prizes ranging from $500 to $500,000. The contest runs now through June 30, 2020 and the company is also lowering the minimum score to 500 to make it easier for people to win.

"We wanted to do something really important for all the people that have accepted the challenge, downloaded the games, and are playing our games," said Kasr."

Shape Havoc Runner

Individuals in the U.S. and Canada can compete and eligible games in the contest will have a gift image in the lower right hand corner of the game icon. One of those is Shape Havoc Runner. The goal is to form a shape that can fit inside a moving wall. If players don't accomplish the task in the allotted time, the game is over and becomes more difficult.

All games are available for iOS and Android platforms. No purchase is necessary to download games or win. Winners will be selected at random from the Top 5 players on the leaderboards that have attained 500 points by Sunday, 12 a.m. PST of each week. Players can win once per month and a runner-up will be selected if the same individual is consecutively in the Top 5.

The Jot Art Stimulus 2.0 contest will award prizes totaling $5 million during the contest. Winners of $10,000 or more may be required to provide proof of identification and all winners will be notified individually. By entering the contest, individuals agree to the game rules and terms. Follow Jot Art's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Snap, TikTok and Twitter, or the Jot Art website for winner information and announcements.

The increase in the amount of weekly prizes in the "Play and Win" contest by Jot Art is a prime opportunity for individuals to do something nice for themselves. The contest features fun, family-friendly games that are appropriate for anytime play. Any gamer in the Top 5 could be the next winner of $500, a car, console game, software, tech gadget, or a myriad of other prizes.

About Jot Art

Jot Art is a game development and publishing division of KaJ Labs Inc located in Burbank, CA.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a multinational technology company headquartered in Seattle, WA. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

Media Contact

Juliet Nakasi

Phone: (888)-870-1291

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://kajlabs.com

SOURCE KaJ Labs

