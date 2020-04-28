Jot Transforms the At-Home Coffee Experience

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jot launches today to transform any morning routine, afternoon lull or evening nightcap with its flagship product, Ultra Coffee: a liquid 20 times more concentrated than common coffee. Just one tablespoon of Ultra Coffee, plus a splash of water or milk (hot or cold), is all it takes to create an unforgettable at-home experience.

Jot brings an inventive spirit to the best of coffee's time-honored culture. The result is unmistakable: an exceptionally pure liquid that delivers unparalleled clarity of flavor, versatility and convenience.

Ultra Coffee is the best expression of coffee, thoughtfully extracted from organic, fair trade beans. The product arrives direct-to-consumer in a sleek, reusable 200mL Italian glass bottle and makes up to 14 cups of consistently perfect coffee.

"There's nothing like this on the market," states Jot co-founder Andrew Gordon. "We created Ultra Coffee to offer an exceptional coffee experience anywhere, at any time and added instantly to any routine. This is the future of coffee."

Jot deploys a progressive, reverse gravitational extraction technique that's intentionally slow and precise. The team's innovative approach turns traditional coffee brewing on its head, literally.

"Imagine making an enormous, slow, upside-down espresso with impeccable precision to eliminate over-extraction," says Jot co-founder, Palo Hawken. "This is not a twist on an existing coffee brewing technique. It's a completely new process."

Today's at-home coffee drinker faces a choice between ease and excellence (i.e. pod versus pour-over, Folgers versus French press, crystals versus cold brew). Jot brings the artisanal coffee shop experience directly to your door - no expensive or time- consuming equipment required.

"Coffee is one of the most complex foods in the world with over a thousand compounds contributing to flavor and aroma," Hawken says. "Even in the world's best coffees, we've learned to accept off-flavors that are inherent to traditional brewing, but what if we don't have to compromise?"

Simply put, this is the way coffee should have always tasted. To experience coffee for the first time, again, visit Jot.co.

About Jot: Founded in 2019 in Boulder, Colorado by Andrew Gordon and Palo Hawken, Jot produces direct-to-consumer Ultra Coffee: a liquid coffee 20 times more concentrated than a regular cup for an unforgettable at-home experience. Using a proprietary extraction process, and beans sourced from organic, fair trade farms in premier coffee growing regions, Ultra Coffee delivers unparalleled clarity of flavor, versatility and convenience.

