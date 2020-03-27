JotForm Announces Free HIPAA Plans for COVID-19 Responders

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to assist users who create forms to respond to the global COVID-19 crisis, JotForm is announcing the Coronavirus Responder Program. This program allows healthcare practices, nonprofits and government agencies to use JotForm's paid plans, including HIPAA compliance, for free while they're working to respond to the pandemic.

"Significant problems require significant solutions. It's been incredible seeing how so many of our users have jumped to action to address the coronavirus outbreak," JotForm founder and CEO Aytekin Tank said. "The Coronavirus Responder Program is designed to make it easier for them to make a difference."

While anyone can use JotForm's free Starter plan, the paid plans available for free in the Coronavirus Responder Program feature several important additional benefits:

HIPAA compliance

No limits on the number of forms created or submissions received

Forms with no JotForm branding

"If you're on the front line of this epidemic, we want you to use the full power of JotForm without worrying about cost," Tank said.

During the onset of the outbreak, many JotForm users began using forms to respond to the crisis . Among them are doctors using JotForm to screen patients for coronavirus, nonprofits and groups of volunteers arranging to deliver groceries to seniors and people with disabilities, and state governments using JotForm to survey businesses in order to provide financial assistance.

The crisis is even inspiring new organizations to form so that they can tackle the problem head-on.

Take Marissa Ashby and Alexandria Keys from West Virginia. The duo just founded an organization called Earth Girl Magic, which delivers meals to students who relied on now-closed schools for food. With JotForm, they're able to collect the information they need to deliver food to students and their families.

"We plan to create a nonprofit that helps youth with food and clothing, and helps new moms get the items they need," Ashby said.

Learn more about JotForm's Coronavirus Responder Program and apply to see if your organization qualifies for a free plan.

SOURCE JotForm