JotForm Launches Zoom Integration to Help Ease Logistics of Online Meetings

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JotForm announced a new integration with Zoom that allows anyone to easily register guests for webinars or schedule new video appointments. The integration comes as both services have grown in popularity to meet the needs of remote workers, including doctors switching to telemedicine and schools holding online classes.

"This is the right time to launch this exciting integration," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of JotForm. "As more and more organizations adopt various forms of telework due to COVID-19, we feel like this is going to be an immense help."

With this integration, users can now

Allow patients to schedule new telehealth appointments in Zoom

Register guests for webinars or online conferences

Enroll students in an online course

Less than a month ago JotForm released a new appointment field option, making it incredibly intuitive for the form responder to schedule appointments based on availability. The integration with Zoom works seamlessly with this enhancement.

Another standout benefit of this integration is the ability to accept payments at the moment a form is submitted. JotForm integrates with more than 30 payment processors, including Square, PayPal, Authorize.Net and Stripe. This means you can register paid guests for a webinar or class, as well as take a payment for a telehealth appointment.

"We've already been big Zoom users ourselves at JotForm," Tank said. "There's a lot of excitement around the fact that we're able to combine our technologies to make something really special for our users."

The integration is available in both the JotForm Form Apps directory as well as the Zoom App Marketplace .

About JotForm

JotForm is a full-featured online form creation platform that gives companies of all sizes an easy-to-use, intelligent data-collection tool that delivers higher quality form completion. Trusted by 6 million users worldwide, JotForm is a gateway to gathering better information to power your business.

