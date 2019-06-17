JotForm Reimagines Mobile Forms, Announces Powerful New Product

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JotForm, a top online form builder platform today announced JotForm Mobile Forms, a new way for businesses to collect valuable data without requiring paper, a desktop, or an internet connection.

"Most people work in different places and need the option to take their work wherever they go — our reimagined mobile forms product lets them do just that," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of JotForm.

"JotForm Mobile Forms solves the problem of needing a desktop and internet connection to collect high-quality information. It complements busy lives by allowing users to gather data anywhere in the world."

Here's how JotForm is reinventing mobile forms:

Collect data offline with no internet connection.

Use advanced form fields like geolocation, e-signature, and voice recording for more complete data.

Activate kiosk mode to use a device as a public survey station.

Assign forms to anyone inside or outside of an organization.

JotForm Mobile Forms offers hundreds of integrations with apps like payment processors and customer relationship management software, full form customization, top security, and affordable plans.

Organizations typically use JotForm Mobile Forms to create inspection forms, incident report forms, registration forms, work request forms, feedback forms, lead generation forms, and more.

JotForm's core online Form Builder product is used by organizations across the globe. The drag-and-drop interface makes it easy for anyone to create a form and start gathering data within minutes. The Mobile Forms app is an extension of JotForm, providing added functionality to the already feature-rich product.

About JotForm

JotForm is a full-featured online forms platform that gives companies of all sizes an easy-to-use, intelligent data collection tool that delivers higher quality form completion, resulting in better insight and smarter decisions. Trusted by five million users, JotForm is a gateway to gathering better information to power your business.

SOURCE JotForm

