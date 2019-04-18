Joule Community launches RFP for local energy program on behalf of 8 Hudson Valley communities

KATONAH, N.Y., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 12th, Joule Community Power issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for energy suppliers to bid a more competitive price relative to the default energy supplier (Central Hudson) on behalf of eight communities in the Hudson Valley – the Town of Beacon, the Town of Cold Spring, the Town of Fishkill, the Town of Geneva, the Town of Lima, Marbletown, Philipstown, the City of Poughkeepsie – as part of the Hudson Valley Community Power program. The winner of the RFP will provide electricity to the participating communities at a lower price than what residents have historically paid, and is expected to come, at least in part, from cleaner sources.

Hudson Valley Community Power is a community-based bulk energy purchasing program (Community Choice Aggregation, or CCA) intended to lower costs and increase the use of renewable energy in the Hudson Valley.

The issuance of the RFP marks an historic agreement of the participating communities to join forces in the Hudson Valley Community Power energy program, through the signing of a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) with the Program Administrator, Joule Community Power.

Glenn Weinberg, Vice President of Joule Community Power, said, "Following our timeline, residents and small businesses should start seeing savings on their energy bills by July: We aim to designate a supplier by May, with the expectation to begin delivery shortly thereafter. We'll publicly release the name of the winning supplier and the terms of the new contract, as soon as these are determined."

Jeffrey Domanski, of Hudson Valley Energy, the program's Local Organizer, said, "This RFP is an historic moment for the Hudson Valley, demonstrating a powerful shared service model in the area of sustainability. Many people have worked hard to make this happen, and we're excited to see the benefits. We are very proud of these communities for choosing a path towards 100% renewable energy, and look forward to helping them meet their carbon reduction goals."

New York State's first CCA pilot program across twenty-five municipalities in Westchester County in 2016 has, to date, saved residents more than $17 million on their energy bills.

About Joule Community Power

Joule Community Power (Joule Community) is leading the energy paradigm shift in New York State by guiding municipalities and residents towards local energy independence and 100% clean energy. Joule Community Power helps municipalities reduce residential energy costs while advancing energy reduction, energy management, and clean energy goals amidst an evolving regulatory environment. With no upfront cost to a municipality or its residents, Joule's first-of-kind, integrated Community Power program helps municipalities and consumers save money and energy by pooling local demand to broker cheaper energy supply contracts for residents and small businesses while creating new revenue opportunities enabled by participation in renewable energy markets, further enabling rapid customer acquisition for solar developers at scale. Joule Community's distinctive expertise in designing and implementing new consumer-protective energy supply contracts was instrumental in the creation of New York State's first Community Choice energy program. Having created the blueprint to guide communities through a smooth and empowering decision process, Joule Community aims to scale its successful CCA model across NY State and beyond. Joule Community is 100% owned and operated by Joule Assets Inc. Learn more about Joule Community at: www.joulecommunity.com.

