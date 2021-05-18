Joule Processing brings ultra-energy efficient hydrogen liquefaction plant to market

HOUSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joule Processing, a leading process solution provider, announced today they have signed an exclusive partnership agreement with JTurbo Engineering and Technology to provide their twin-expander refrigeration technology for hydrogen liquefaction. Joule will utilize this technology to bring an ultra-energy efficient hydrogen liquefaction plant to market. This plant is the newest addition to Joule's suite of modular process systems. These plants will liquify hydrogen for transportation at near atmospheric pressure and temperatures below -400°F, with a minimum specific energy consumption.

"We are incredibly excited to offer this transformative technology as a part of our suite of process systems," said Ben Victor, Chief Executive Officer of Joule. "We're applying our agile midstream approach to the hydrogen liquefaction space to increase efficiencies and drive down operating costs, which is vital for the global expansion of the hydrogen economy."

JTurbo President Jacob Thomas added: "JTurbo is thrilled to partner with Joule to commercialize our hydrogen liquefaction technology. Our innovation and like-minded approach to Joule's process engineering and equipment packaging expertise are instrumental in achieving the industry's low-cost hydrogen production objectives."

Joule's hydrogen liquefaction plant is designed specifically for the new hydrogen economy, featuring a compact, simple design. The technology liquefies hydrogen with an ultra-low energy consumption utilizing JTurbo's patent-pending twin-expander processes for both pre-cooling and liquefaction and sub-cooling refrigeration cycles. Currently, Joule is offering standardized hydrogen liquefaction plants at capacities of 10, 15 and 30 metric tons per day of liquid hydrogen.

"Traditionally, liquefying hydrogen has been a complex, energy intensive and high-cost process due to the low temperatures required to achieve liquefaction." said Daniel Kennedy, Joule's President and technology lead. "Our new hydrogen liquefaction plants significantly reduce the energy requirements and open the door to large-scale, cost-efficient hydrogen liquefaction and transport."

About Joule Processing

Founded in 2009, Joule delivers modular process solutions by continuously developing new and innovative approaches to meet the needs of today's energy infrastructure. From engineered process equipment and technology commercialization to process optimization and field services, Joule brings creative solutions and global expertise to process applications. For more information, visit www.jouleprocess.com.

Media contact:

Rachael Porter

[email protected]

SOURCE Joule Processing

Related Links

https://www.jouleprocess.com/

