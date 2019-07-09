Joulescope™ launches today, empowers engineers to extend battery life

OLNEY, Md., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy efficiency is critical for electronics products, especially for battery-powered and IoT products. Developers need an easy way to optimize energy consumption to extend battery life. Joulescope™ is the first affordable test instrument that can measure the wide dynamic current range of new products with precision and accuracy. The Joulescope JS110 precision DC energy analyzer enables engineers to quickly and easily identify and fix the parts of their designs that consume too much energy.

Matt Liberty, the creator of Joulescope, explains, "At numerous times during my career and across different projects, I struggled to accurately and affordably measure current and energy consumption. Having easy access to this information during product development is crucial, especially for battery-powered devices. After two years of development, Joulescope is now ready to empower engineers to create better, more energy efficient products."

Features:

Superior dynamic range : Measures electrical current from amps down to nanoamps.

: Measures electrical current from amps down to nanoamps. Low voltage drop : Maintains under 25 mV to keep the target device operating normally.

: Maintains under 25 mV to keep the target device operating normally. Makes the invisible visible : Simultaneously measures current and voltage two million times per second with 250 kHz bandwidth to display short events including interrupt service routines and inrush currents.

: Simultaneously measures current and voltage two million times per second with 250 kHz bandwidth to display short events including interrupt service routines and inrush currents. Easy to use : Provides a simple multimeter instantaneous view and an oscilloscope view showing changes over time.

: Provides a simple multimeter instantaneous view and an oscilloscope view showing changes over time. Customizable : Includes open source software and a swappable front-panel that allow users to adapt Joulescope to their needs.

: Includes open source software and a swappable front-panel that allow users to adapt Joulescope to their needs. Portable : At just 150 mm x 81 mm x 33 mm (5.9" x 3.2" x 1.3") and 217 grams (0.5 lbs), fits conveniently on the desk and can travel.

: At just 150 mm x 81 mm x 33 mm (5.9" x 3.2" x 1.3") and 217 grams (0.5 lbs), fits conveniently on the desk and can travel. Multiplatform support: Works with Windows, macOS, and Linux.

"With a Joulescope at their desk, developers get immediate feedback on the impact of their changes," explains Matt Liberty, the creator of the Joulescope. "Products designed with a Joulescope are more environmentally friendly and have batteries that last longer between charges and replacement."

The Joulescope JS110 launches today and is available immediately at the Joulescope store. The Joulescope is on sale for $699 through July 26th, a $100 discount off the $799 retail price. Joulescope started as a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $106,347 in March, and all backer orders have now shipped on schedule. Joulescopes are assembled in Maryland, USA. Visit www.joulescope.com for more information.

Jetperch LLC is a small product development company located in Maryland, USA. Visit www.jetperch.com for more information.

Editor's note: Download high-resolution images and logos at the press page.

