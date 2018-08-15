Journal of Clinical Oncology Publishes That IMMray™ PanCan-d Serum Biomarker Test Detects Early Pancreatic Cancer With 96% Accuracy

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Immunovia AB announced today that the prestigious Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO) publishes the results of the major retrospective clinical validation study performed by Scandinavian and US researchers, showing that the IMMray™ PanCan-d serum biomarker microarray detects early pancreatic cancer with 96% accuracy.

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) has a poor prognosis, with a 5-year survival of <10% because of diffuse symptoms leading to late-stage diagnosis. It is widely accepted that that survival could increase significantly if localized tumors could be detected early to enable surgical intervention. IMMray™ PanCan-d incorporates a novel 29 biomarker signature of early-stage PDAC derived from a large Danish patient cohort, including patients with well-defined early-stage (I and II) PDAC. The JCO paper reports on how this signature has now been validated in both Danish and US cohorts with a receiver operating characteristic area (ROC) under the curve value (AUC) of 0.96.

Senior author, Professor Carl Borrebaeck, CREATE Health Cancer Center, Lund University, commented: "JCO is a very prestigious journal with a clinical focus, and we are very pleased that the largest study on early detection of PDAC will be published there. Protein-based approaches, such as IMMray™ PanCan-d, have the best possibilities for early detection of pancreatic cancer because of its high sensitivity and requirement of only microliter sample volumes. The next step is now a well-designed prospective validation study, which Immunovia has already initiated in the form of the multi-center trial called PanFAM-1."

Mats Grahn, CEO Immunovia said: "We are delighted to see the publication of this study in JCO, which confirms that IMMray™ PanCan-d can detect pancreatic cancer in the earliest stages with an accuracy as high as 96%, in two completely different patient cohorts collected independently on different continents. "

Link to the article in JCO: Mellby et al. Serum biomarker signature-based liquid biopsy for diagnosis of early-stage pancreatic cancer.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB was founded in 2007 by investigators from the Department of Immunotechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health, the Center for Translational Cancer Research in Lund, Sweden. Immunovia's strategy is to decipher the wealth of information in blood and translate it into clinically useful tools to diagnose complex diseases such as cancer, earlier and more accurately than previously possible. Immunovia´s core technology platform, IMMray™, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is now performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d that could be the first blood based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. In the beginning of 2016, the company started a program focused on autoimmune diseases diagnosis, prognosis and therapy monitoring. The first test from this program, IMMray™ SLE-d, is a biomarker signature derived for differential diagnosis of lupus, now undergoing evaluation and validation. (Source: www.immunovia.com)

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

